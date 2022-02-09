Viewsonic TD2455 review: Good touchscreen IPS monitor under Rs 30,000

Touchscreen monitors aren’t exactly new, but picking one that suits your needs can be a confusing task. Well, if you need an IPS panel with a touchscreen and lots of ports, Viewsonic’s TD2455 may seem like a worthy consideration. However, is it worth its Rs 29,399 price tag? I tried out the monitor for a little over a week, and here’s what I feel.

Viewsonic TD2455: What’s good?

Display: The Viewsonic TD2455 comes with a great 23.8-inch FHD IPS panel. The colours look vibrant right out of the box and the viewing angles are also good. This isn’t a gaming monitor, but a more work and productivity-focussed one. This has 6ms latency and 60Hz refresh rate.

In Premium Now | BenQ EW2880U 28-inch 4K HDR Entertainment monitor: Premium and satisfying

You also get a customisable settings menu that is accessible via the buttons on the bottom-right. These settings include quick switches between input modes, tuning the contrast/brightness and a number of other settings including its own sleep timer mode and the ability to turn off the blue power LED embedded within the power button of the monitor.

The touch experience on the screen is not bad. But it isn’t anything spectacular either. There is minimal latency between your touch and the response, which can sometimes be observed when dragging windows around.

The settings menu allows you to control many aspects including brightness and contrast levels as well as quickly toggle between multiple input devices. (Image Credit: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The settings menu allows you to control many aspects including brightness and contrast levels as well as quickly toggle between multiple input devices. (Image Credit: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Ports: The TD2455 comes with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports on the left side, one USB 3.1 Type-C port on the bottom that supports display and power input with a Thunderbolt port on your computer, making this monitor capable of a single-cable system.

The monitor also has an HDMI 1.4 port, two DisplayPort slots and a 3.5mm audio out port. Thanks to a wide array of ports, the monitor also supports up to four screens (desktop) and three screens (laptop) for daisy-chaining. This allows the monitor to be a great primary or secondary display for a variety of multi-monitor setups.

Design, stand: Given the other positives of this monitor, it may be easy to miss out on the excellent design of the Viewsonic TD2455. There’s nothing flashy on the front but the sleek bezels look nice. The stand is where things get interesting.

The monitor features sleek bezels with a relatively simple design language. (Image Credit: The monitor features sleek bezels with a relatively simple design language. (Image Credit: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

A dual-hinge design allows users a lot more flexibility with the monitor’s stand, which by the way is very easy to connect to the screen. It just uses a snap-on mechanism and you don’t need screws to disconnect this monitor from its stand. Once done, you can vertically tilt the monitor and leave it facing up, for use-cases where you’re standing.

VESA support: One of my favourite additions to the Viewsonic personally is the inclusion of VESA mount support. This allows the monitor to be connected to various VESA mounts. This also makes this a great choice for ‘floating’ desktop designs, like the one I have, or even horizontal/vertical dual-monitor mounts that let you do much more in terms of productivity.

Viewsonic TD2455: What’s not good?

The monitor doesn’t get a lot wrong at this price, but one aspect that could have definitely been better is the bundled stylus. The stylus comes with a thick, textured tip that just didn’t feel smooth on the screen and often missed contact. I observed unevenly dotted lines while trying my hand on Microsoft Paint with the stylus and observed that my experience simply using my finger was far superior.

The Viewsonic TD2455 features an average touchscreen and sub-par built-in speakers. (Image Credit: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The Viewsonic TD2455 features an average touchscreen and sub-par built-in speakers. (Image Credit: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Also, the in-built 2W speakers on the Viewsonic TD2455 simply lack the volume or depth you’d need for any basic-level music or entertainment needs. It gets the job done, but for anything that comes after the Windows startup sound, you’d want to connect your speakers or headphones.

Verdict: Should you buy the Viewsonic TD2455?

The Viewsonic TD2455 offers a lot for the price. It doesn’t get everything right, as we have mentioned above, but the sheer value offered by the good IPS panel, range of ports, design and VESA support make this a great touchscreen monitor under Rs 30,000.

I wouldn’t recommend this to gamers or creators, but for the average multitasker who needs a good all-round, feature-packed touchscreen monitor, the TD2455 is a solid option.