ViewSonic PX748-4K projector review: One for the specialists

After the spate of ultra shot throw UHD projectors that bring the big cinemas home with really large picture and audio that matches it, I had to test something which was a bit more conventional. The ViewSonic PX748-4K Projector is just that. A projector that is more conventional in its demeanour but contemporary when it comes to capabilities.

The ViewSonic PX748-4K has a traditional design with a lens up front and controls on top. There are two rings with the lens, one to zoom in and out and the other to focus. It is not very large and can be moved around easily. It also comes with a backlit remote that lets you control everyone easily.

While I placed it on a table about four feet from the wall to get a 40-inch image, this is the sort of projector that needs to go on a mount at the far end of the room to get a giant image that uses the 4K projection to its full capability. It can easily go up to 80 inches and still be sharp. Sadly, I didn’t have the walls for this.

Along with a PC input, there are two HDMI and one USB-C source for content. And no, this does not come with an inbuilt operating system that lets you steam content via apps. That’s why I meant this was more conventional.

But there is also some cutting edge tech at work here. This projector is capable of 4.2ms ultra-fast input and 240Hz refresh rate, making this ideal for gamers who want to play at the big level. I tried to project some mobile games using the USB-C cable from a OnePlus 9 Pro and the experience was quite good.

At 4000 ANSI Lumens, this is the brightest projector I have ever tested. So bright it can project in the outdoors in the October daylight of Delhi. That’s not the only aspect you can adjust. I loved the multiple colour temperature levels that let you get the image exactly right, like when watching a series such as Earth at Night on Apple TV.

There are preset modes for gaming and movies and different aspect ratios to ensure you view the way you want. Also, despite the automatic keystone adjustments, there’s the ability to fit the image to every corner of the frame. However, I found this exercise a bit cumbersome. With auto keystone adjustment the image invariable ended up inside the frame and much smaller than the full throw.

While the image quality is good, you will notice that it takes a second to get the setting right and you might need to push it too at times. Also the audio quality is just passable and you will need external speakers to enjoy the big screen experience fully.

Another interesting feature is the multiplicity of eco-mode options that let you save on power and the life of the lamp. Also the projector goes into standby when idle.

At Rs 2,70,000, the ViewSonic PX748-4K is a premium option which will appeal to specific segments like games and movie connoisseurs. However, at this price ViewSonic could have offered better software and audio quality.