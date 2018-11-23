ViewSonic PX747-4K projector review: The large image has its value

Our quest for cinematic perfection at home continues. While the advent of 4K televisions has solved the problem to a certain extent, the cost of pushing the size of the image can be prohibitive for most users. This is where 4K projectors can make a big impact. This year the price of projectors that can throw content in 4K resolution has come down drastically even as access to ultra high resolution videos has become easier thanks to streaming services like Netflix.

The ViewSonic PX747-4K projector is aimed at just this crowd. The projector is perfect for homes as it is not that large and can be easily set up on a table or suspended from the roof as many prefer. The projector comes with two main input options – HDMI and VGA for computers. However, the best option is to use this with an HDMI-based source like a BluRay player or an HDMI streaming dongle like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast. The projector comes with a USB power source for the HDMI dongles which is very thoughtful indeed. The projector comes with a backlit remote which again is a night touch so that you don’t fumble in the dark for it.

I tried the ViewSonic PX747-4K with both the VGA via a PC and streaming videos running on VLC player and also through the Amazon Fire Stick running Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. I did not have any 4K content to run as the Amazon Fire Stick was the older generation supporting just Full HD. Still, the visuals were stunningly sharp. This projector also stands out for its high brightness image profile as at 3,500 ANSI lumens this is one of the best you can get for the home.

There are enough options in settings to get the picture to be exactly the way you want. I preferred the movie mode and it appeared more natural. If you have access to HDR content then this projector is good enough to show you how that is different from regular 4K videos. The colour reproduction is also very good and images don’t appear washed out. Also, with the high brightness, the projector is good enough to work indoors during the day.

The ViewSonic PX747-4K does not have a lot of issues, but I would sure have loved this to have automatic keystone adjustment which is coming to a lot of projectors now. However, there is the 120-degree keystone offset that lets you adjust the image for a perfect positioning in your environment. Also, given its extra brightness, the projector does tend to become a bit too hot at times.

At its present price of Rs 159,321 on Amazon, the ViewSonic PX747-4K can be a great pick for those love their home entertainment. There is no other way to get a 300-inch 4K video in your home and just that makes it a good investment.