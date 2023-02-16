ViewSonic ColorPro monitor review: An upbeat display aimed at content creators

ViewSonic, known for its professional-grade monitors, recently announced the ColorPro (VP2768A) aimed at professionals, especially content creators. At a price tag of Rs 36,050, does it make sense to buy this monitor in 2023?

Perhaps, our in-depth review of the 27-inch ColorPro (VP2768A) monitor will help you assess the device. Read on to know more if this is worth the price and your time.

The overall look and feel of the monitor make it feel premium

I am mighty impressed with the monitor’s sturdy stand made of metal. The heavy metal frame ensures that the monitor does not wobble, that too unless you want it to. On top of that, it also has an extensive range of I/O including a USB Type-C input port that can supply up to 90W of power. Now, this should make MacBook users happy.

As one can guess, the monitor is compatible with a VESA mount, and it can be wall-mounted with ease. The menu buttons are on the right side while the I/O is at the bottom, which includes an HDMI port and a DisplayPort. Now, this essentially makes it a gaming monitor sans the higher refresh rate.

Works vertically and horizontally

Horizontally or vertically, this monitor works effortlessly in both modes, something which I truly appreciate. Although one may say any monitor of capable of doing this, the ViewSonic ColorPro stands out with its symmetrical bezels on all four sides. Regardless of the orientation, the monitor simply looks grat with its minimal bezels.

I am an avid content consumer on my phone, and when I began using the ViewSonic ColorPro in the vertical mode, it simply felt like a massive tablet. This feeling was more pronounced when I watched YouTube shorts. Notably, since most vertical/short videos are made for 1080p or lower resolution, some of them looked pixelated on the 27-inch 1440p monitor.

I also used this monitor to edit videos via the VN app, and the vertical mode helped me conceptualise the video on a much bigger canvas. Similarly, I also ended up using this monitor horizontally while gaming, although it is not a dedicated gaming monitor. However, I didn’t notice any major input lag (connected to a gaming laptop via HDMI).

Vibrant and bright monitor

I used this monitor with an Asus gaming laptop and a recently launched Infinix Zero Book. In both cases, the monitor looked a lot brighter and more vibrant than the laptop display. This monitor offers 113% sRGB coverage and it even supports hardware colour calibration (the tool has to be bought separately). This is also a Pantone-validated display, ensuring it does deliver life-like colours and the monitor also has multiple colour profiles.

Verdict: Tuned for content creation

Considering the ViewSonic ColorPro monitor lacks a higher refresh rate, it does sound like an expensive monitor for what it offers. However, do note that, this is a monitor that’s tailor-made for content creators and is focused on delivering accurate colour reproduction. If you are someone who edits photos/videos or colour grades them, then ViewSonic’s ColorPro is something that you can consider.