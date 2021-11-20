Under a thousand: Upgrade your phone or tab’s storage for less than Rs 1,000

As if the confusion between which smartphone or tablet to buy is not overwhelming enough in today’s day and age, one now also has to deal with deciding between different variants of a device. Whether you are buying a premium device or getting a lower-or-mid-segment one, there is always the temptation to stretch the budget just a little more and get a slightly higher variant. This price difference between two variants of the same phones usually is to get added RAM and storage on board. So while a 64 GB iPad is priced at Rs 30,900, the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 37,900. Similarly, while a Realme 8 5G 4 GB/ 64 GB variant is available for Rs 15,499, the 4 GB/ 128 GB variant goes for Rs 16,499. Now, while one cannot change the RAM on a phone or a tablet, storage is another matter. If you are on a tight budget and do not wish to spend as many grand on added storage, there is a pocket friendly (quite literally) device that can get the job done well under a thousand bucks.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type -C (which we will refer to as Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive henceforth) is a flashdrive that can not only help you store and transfer data between devices but can also act as an extended portable storage space for your smartphone. The flash drive comes with dual port support– it has a USB Type-C port which allows you to connect the device to a smartphone, notebook or even an iPad, basically anything with a Type- C port and comes with a USB Gen 3.1 port that basically offers connectivity to notebooks and other devices with a more conventional USB port.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive has a swivel design where a plastic cap covers the USB side of the device while the Type C connector side remains bare. (Express image) The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive has a swivel design where a plastic cap covers the USB side of the device while the Type C connector side remains bare. (Express image)

Great storage comes in small, colourful packages

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive comes in four different variants but it is the 32GB and the 64GB options that now fall under Rs 1,000 mark. The drive mainly has a plastic build but it is not the kind of plastic that you feel unsure about. It is rather tiny but feels solid enough (we dropped it a few times with no damage whatsoever) and has a swivel design where a plastic cap covers the USB side of the device while the Type C connector side remains bare. We would have ideally liked to see a small connected cap to keep the Type C port from getting damaged as well, but the company only decided to offer cover to the USB port for some reason. The design of the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive might remind some of those once popular fidget spinners and while you cannot spin it as smoothly (nor do we advise), it can definitely spark a similar feeling.

This tiny thumb drive also has a keyring hole which we think is an absolute necessity, considering how easy it can be to lose (it is very tiny and very light). You can simply put a string through and carry it around safely attached to your keys. Last but not least, it is available in different colours – you can opt for a routine grey or go for a slightly more eye-friendly dark blue or a flashy mint green (we did).

Adds gigs to any device with a regular USB or Type C port

As mentioned earlier, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is compatible with devices with Type C Ports and USB ports. And it is totally cross-platform – it can work with Android, WindowsOS, MacOS, Linux without any fuss. You can opt to simply plug it in and access it from the files managing app on your device (it connects smoothly and shows up as an additional storage device) and drag and drop content from your device to the drive or vice versa. The thumb drive comes with the SanDisk Memory Zone App pre-installed which makes the process of storing, viewing and transferring much easier on the device as the app acts as a file manager that segregates different media. The app is easily accessible on Android platforms but is a tad difficult to find on iOS. It is better designed for transferring data and also has the option to back up information if you want it to.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is a speedy performer too. It claims to have reading speeds of 150 Mbps and we observed writing speeds of around 40 Mbps. Of course, this varies as per the device it is connected to, type of file being transferred, storage available and so on, but suffice to say that we were able to transfer a 1 GB video file to it in well under a minute. Yes, it can heat up a little on prolonged use, but never gets to uncomfortable levels. It also cools down very rapidly.

All of which makes it an incredibly handy device for anyone looking to upgrade their device in storage terms. Yes, it does not reside in your device like a microSD card can (a microSD card incidentally costs about the same as this handy little gadget), but on the flip side, the Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive gives you a lot of flexibility. You can free up space on your device by transferring data to it, use it to transfer data from your device to another one, and well, you can actually use the same drive to back up data from more than one device. All without having to fiddle with card extractors and trays – this is plug and play simplicity at its best. We have been using it to save and move data to and from a OnePlus Nord 2, a MacBook Air, an iPad Pro and a Chromebook, and it works just fine with all of them

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is currently available for approximately Rs 650 for its 32GB variant, and Rs 850 for the 64 GB one. We would recommend it to anyone and everyone who is trying to get more storage on their device. You get a lot of gigs for not too many bucks – definitely fewer than what you would have to shell out if you opted for a higher storage tab or phone!