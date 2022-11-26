Under a thousand: This power bank is wired for work

As the number of gadgets in our lives goes up, so does the need for power sources to charge them. Small wonder then that a power bank has become almost as much a necessity for many of us as the devices it charges. But with multiple devices not only comes the need for multiple power outlets but also the need for multiple charging cables. While carrying a power bank is easy, carrying a number of different cables to charge these different devices can be a rather twisted affair (pun intended).

And it gets very complicated if the devices you possess have different power outlets – an iPhone for instance has a Lightning port, most Android phones have USB type C ports, whereas a number of cameras and headphones still come with micro USB connectors. As a result, one’s bag can often contain a tangle of charging cables as well (most charging cables tend to be a few feet long, making them extra tangle-able). Yes, there are power banks with support for wireless charging as well but then they tend to be expensive and you can only charge one device at a time using them, and not too fast either.

Which is why we like the Amazon Basics 10,000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank. At the time of writing, it was retailing for Rs 1,099, but we have seen it dip into the sub-thousand category a few times. Whether it is slightly above or below a thousand, we think it is a terrific deal for anyone who wants a power bank that can charge multiple devices at a price in the vicinity of Rs 1,000 and wants to be spared the trouble of carrying a number of charging cables.

The power bank with cables built into it

On paper, this power bank seems a little run of the mill. Its capacity is handy without being exceptional and while it can charge four devices, the maximum charging speed of each connection is about 10W. You can get portable power banks that charge at 18W for about the same price. So, one might wonder what makes this one special.

The answer is the fact that this Amazon Basics power bank comes with not only the option to charge four devices at the same time, but also with three charging cables already attached to it – a lightning cable, a USB type C cable and a micro USB cable. These cables do not dangle from it but actually fit snugly into slots on the back of the power bank. There is also a USB Type A port which can charge devices, and a USB Type C and a micro USB port to charge the power bank itself. There is also an inbuilt phone stand which can be extended to prop up a device if needed, You also get a USB to micro USB cable in the box. So you actually can just carry this power bank along and forget about carrying cables.

It even has a stand built in that can be used to watch videos while charging. (Image credit: Nimish Dubey/Indian Express)

Basic looks!

The Amazon Basics 10,000 mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank is solidly rather than stylishly built. It is made of plastic with a matte, non-glossy finish and comes with a rectangular shape with a front and back that slope gently towards the sides. The front has the Amazon Basics branding and four indicator lights to let you know of charging levels. On the top of the left side is a button to switch the charger on and off, while the top of the right side has a micro USB port and a USB type C port. Bang on top is a regular USB (A) port. The top also sees the starting point of the three flat charging cables that are ensconced on the back of the power bank. The back also has what seems like a button but which is actually the point from which you slide out the phone holder stand.

At 144 mm, the power bank is slightly shorter than most smartphones, although significantly thicker at 21 mm. At 234 grammes, it is about the weight of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It can slip into a pocket but we would recommend carrying it in a bag because of its thickness and weight. It might have a matte finish but is prone to smudges and attracts dust. However, it does feel reassuringly solid.

Amazon Basics Powerbank has a plain but solid build. (Image credit: Nimish Dubey/Indian Express)

A steady performer

Best of all, it actually works very well indeed if all you are looking for is freedom from lugging wires around. The three attached cables mean that you can charge any mobile device– a Lighting port (an iPhone, AirPods, older iPads), a USB type C port (most Android phones and new cameras and earphones) and a micro USB port (some budget Android devices, a lot of cameras and earphones). And if you are carrying a USB to Type C/ lightning/ micro USB cable, you can charge a fourth device too from the regular USB port on top of the power bank. The cables that come with the power bank are of different lengths so if you charge devices to each of them, they do not generally get in the way of each other. The connected cables are also short and flat so the issue of tangling does not arise, and they fit into the back of the power bank very snugly.

The mobile stand does not slide out or slot back into place very smoothly but is great for propping up a device to continue using it while charging it. So you can continue your video call or watch a World Cup match even while the phone (the stand cannot hold anything larger than a phone) is getting charged.

Do not expect super fast charging at any stage – all four outputs max out at 10W, which is kind of handy enough but not in the “charge from zilch to tops in under an hour” zone. For instance, an iPhone 13 would take more than three hours to be charged by this power bank. The power bank itself also takes a rather long time to charge – anything from 5-6 hours. But we think that is a small price to pay for what it delivers at an equally small price. Amazon also claims that it is safe to use and comes with “overcurrent, overvoltage and short circuit protection, with an in-built feature to shutdown in case of overheating.” We faced no heating issues while using the power bank, even when we had three devices attached to it – it did heat up while being charged itself but never uncomfortably so.

Amazon Basics Powerbank comes with three cables that are neatly housed in the case. (Image credit: Nimish Dubey/Indian Express)

Not perfect, but perfectly good value for money for multi-device users

The Amazon Basics 10,000 mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank does have its share of flaws – the charging is not the fastest as we have pointed out, and while we have had no issues with the connected cables, there is a chance that they could be frayed from where they are attached to the power bank. And well, if you do not have a micro USB device, one of the cables will end up being wasted. The mobile stand is handy but does not slide out too smoothly. And for those who want a power bank that looks snazzy, well, this one is strictly about function rather than form.

That said, for about Rs 1,000, the Amazon Basics 10,000 mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank brings a lot to the charging table. Its biggest asset is freedom from lugging different wires around, as well as a decent capacity. At its price, we think it is the perfect power bank for those who want one bank to charge all their devices without the hassle of carrying cables for each, and are not too hung up on fast charging. Definitely worth a buy for all those burdened by multiple devices with multiple charging ports!

You can get the Amazon Basics 10,000 mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank from https://amzn.eu/d/g3KHCr0.