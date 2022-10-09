Under a Thousand: Good wired, all-round earphones for not too much

They might not be as popular as they once were, but wired earphones remain an excellent option for those who do not mind wires and do not want to be stuck with the hassle of having to charge a device. They can be a Godsend in particular for those on a tight budget as they tend to offer much better audio and call quality than their wireless counterparts at similar price points. All you need is 3.5 mm audio connectivity, and you can handle calls and audio without any charging hassles. And if you are on a tight budget and want to stay as close to the Rs 1,000 mark, then we would recommend trying out the just launched OnePlus Nord Earphones.

Launched at Rs 799, the earphones are one of the best options out there for those who want a freshly launched pair of wired earphones with a microphone. They are targeted at users of the OnePlus Nord CE series which comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack but works perfectly with every device with a 3.5 mm audio jack, including an iPad.

The Bullets Wireless Z, but with wires

What makes them perfect for anyone looking for a low-budget wired option for their phone audio needs is just how consistent their all-round performance is. They are minimalistically designed and actually look a lot like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with wires attached to them. That is perfectly fine in our book because the Wireless Z were very comfortable to use, and looked nice too with their slightly shiny backs. You get three sets of ear tips so you can figure out the best fit for yourself. Get the right fit and you will find them very comfortable to wear, although the absence of “wings” does make them a little prone to falling out. At 15 grams, they are very light, but come with IPX4 dust and water resistance, which makes them handy enough for wearing in the gym. They should also be able to survive a drizzle easily.

The earphones are mainly made of plastic and at 15 grams are light enough to carry or wear for a long period of time. They do get tangled up, though. There is a small capsule-shaped unit with a microphone and volume and play/pause controls attached to the cable, which can be reached easily while using the earphones. A very neat touch is the fact that the backs of both buds attach magnetically to each other. Taking them off and sticking them to each other pauses music, and separating them resumes it.

Good sound, very good call handling

The earphones have 9.2 mm drivers and deliver audio with impressive clarity and volume levels for their price. There is an ever-so-slight distortion at almost peak volume but take it from us, you will seldom use them at that volume level. As far as audio quality is concerned, it is very good for its segment. The bass is prominent and can sometimes interfere with other sounds, but we think these are great to use while watching action films or games. Incidentally, as these are wired earphones, there is no issue of latency. Call of Duty’s gunshots and explosions rang out perfectly on them, and you could feel the bass rumble on music with heavy beats.

Call handling is also very good, perhaps the best in their segment. We were able to make and receive calls easily and clarity levels were very good, way better than any TWS below Rs 3000. It would have been good if the volume buttons were a little more clearly marked (perhaps jutted out a little) as we had to scrabble around a little to find them at times. Also, the music did not always stop when the buds were connected to each other magnetically – it was a little hit-and-miss.

Wanna be wired for sound and calls on a tight budget? Get these!

All in all, the OnePlus Nord earphones are a very good option for those on a tight budget with a preference for wired earphones. We think the Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones deliver better audio at this price point, and if you are a bit of a purist, then the KZ EDX are a good option. However, the Nord earphones deliver not only decent sound but are also very good in the call department, which can be a bit of a pain with other earphones. That makes them pretty much as good as it gets for all-round audio performers under Rs 1,000. They are currently retailing for Rs 799, but are often available at lower prices. Quite a deal, we think.