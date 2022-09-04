scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Under a thousand: A terrific Type-C Hub for those on a budget

The Aropana Type-C Smart Reader works pretty well with Android, Windows and Mac OS and comes with SD card and microSD card slot.

USB Type C hub, Type C hub, USB Type C hub under 1000, Under 1000 USB Type C hub, Aropana Type C hub, Aropana Type C Smart Reader, Aropana Type-C Smart Reader priceThe adaptor has an Aluminum exterior which gives it a very solid and yet premium feel to it - we plugged it into a MacBook Air and it looked right at home there. (Image credit: Nimish Dubey/Indian Express)

We might be moving towards an era where most mid-segment phones do not have memory card slots and most notebooks only come with USB Type-C ports, but that does not mean that accessories that connect to standard USB type A ports, and memory cards are out of our lives. In fact, these are still being used extensively.

Even something as basic as a wired keyboard or a mouse generally comes with standard USB port connectivity, most flash drives still come with standard USB rather than Type C connectivity and anyone who is using a camera will tell you that memory cards are very much alive and kicking, even though phones, tablets and notebooks might be getting right of slots to accommodate them.

As a result, most of us who are using mid to high-end notebooks and smartphones often have to end up carrying adaptors and port hubs to enable us to connect different devices – from keyboards to memory cards to cameras – to them. And these adaptors are often expensive and clunky to carry. Some even come with wires attached to them, making them more difficult to carry and also susceptible to damage.

The Aropana Type-C Smart Reader is pocket-friendly too. (Image credit: Nimish Dubey/Indian Express)

Which is why we are very impressed by the Aropana Type-C Smart Reader. No, we have not heard much about the brand, but its product seems to be a rock-solid one. The best part? Although its official price is supposed to be Rs 1299, it is generally available for Rs 750-800, making it perhaps the best option for anyone looking for a USB Type C multiport hub or adaptor (it is called a card reader but it actually is much more than that).

Under a thousand: Upgrade your phone or tab's storage for less than Rs 1,000

The adaptor has an Aluminum exterior which gives it a very solid and yet premium feel to it – we plugged it into a MacBook Air and it looked right at home there. It definitely feels better to use than some of the low-priced plastic options we have seen in this price range. Also unlike most budget options, it comes with no wires at all but is a single block that can be plugged into a device. This is very handy, as one does not have to be worried about the adaptor dangling from a device. It also makes it very easy to carry – it is small and light enough to be carried in a pocket.

The Aropana Type-C Smart Reader works very well with Mac OS, Windows and Android devices and also worked with an iPad Air and Chromebook with a Type C port. It connects unobtrusively and lets you connect your device to any other device with a standard USB port and a micro USB port. The adaptor also has slots for a SD card and a microSD card.

All of which makes it a very handy tool for anyone using a device with mainly a USB type C port, be it a notebook, smartphone or tablet. You can connect a flash drive, a portable hard drive, and a keyboard to them using this handy little gizmo. Photographers will, of course, love the fact that you can just take out a SD card from their cameras and transfer images to their notebooks or phones, without having to bother about fussy (and often erratic and interrupted) wireless transfers.

Advertisement
The data transfer speed is pretty decent as well. (Image credit: Nimish Dubey/Indian Express)

Data transfer speeds are decent and we have had no issues with losing connections. Just remember to remove the cases of your phones and tablets before connecting this device to them, as cases prevent the adaptor from plugging in cleanly to the device’s ports.

We would not say that the Aropana Type-C Smart Reader is perfect. We found no use at all for the micro USB port, and perhaps it would have been better to have a Type C port in its place. Also, while the block-like shape and absence of a wire means that the adaptor is connected directly to a USB Type C port on another device without a wire, its shape means that it ends up blocking other ports next to it, which can be a bit of a pain in a notebook like the MacBook Air, which has USB Type C ports bang next to each other.

Under a thousand: The super-affordable Apple accessory many phones (and not just iPhones) need

Still, at less than Rs 800, the Aropana Type-C Smart Reader is a terrific deal for anyone who wants a well-designed, solidly built adaptor to connect the USB Type C port of their smartphone, tablet or notebook to the Type A port of another device or just to transfer data from flash drives or memory cards. Just make sure your phone or tablet supports OTG connectivity (most do!).

 

