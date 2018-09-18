UE Wonderboom review: Stylish, waterproof, and good sound

UE Wonderboom review: the positives would be a great design, 360-degree sound, and IPX7-rating. UE Wonderboom review: the positives would be a great design, 360-degree sound, and IPX7-rating.

Ultimate Ears has launched its new Bluetooth speaker, the Wonderboom. The company has also put together its Wonderboom Freestyle collection, which includes colour options like raspberry, avacado, concrete, patches, and unicorn. Priced at Rs 6,995 in India, this cylindrical speaker has a sturdy built and is compact. It can be submerged in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes, thanks to its IPX7 rating. But what about the design and performance? We find out in our review.

UE Wonderboom is slightly heavy at 425 grams. However, it can easily be carried around, thanks to a compact design and the hoop on top. The device has a textured cover, which instills confidence in the design quality. UE Wonderboom is available in several funky colour options, and we got the unicorn variant, which looks unique and stylish. I liked how the pastel colours have been infused to look as if colours have been randomly splashed on the speaker.

Another good thing is it is waterproof, which means the speaker is ideal for pool parties. I feel UE Wonderboom is one of the best sounding speakers in the price range, even when submerged in water. On top of the speaker is a button to turn the power on/off and another one that can be switched on to connect to a device via Bluetooth. On the body of the speaker itself are buttons in the design of positive and negative icons that can be clicked to turn the volume up and down respectively.

Setting up the speaker is pretty easy, which I liked. You switch on the power and then the Bluetooth button. The speaker will notify users when a compatible device is connected. One can also control music including, play, pause, and skip songs from button at the top, though I mostly used my phone. It takes around three hours for it to full charge and music can be played for close to six hours, which is great. The speaker uses a USB Type 2.0 for charging. It is also drop-proof up to five feet.

Coming to the sound quality, the UE Wonderboom offers 360-degree sound, and is good at this. The speaker fills the room uniformly, and there is minimum distortion even at high volumes. Though I feel it lacks bass, the music is rich. You will enjoy listening to almost all genres of music; including classical and contemporary pop as the sound was mostly crystal clear. The sound quality is great for the price.

UE Wonderboom is a great option for people who are looking for a good Bluetooth speaker on a budget. For me, the positives would be a great design, 360-degree sound, and IPX7-rating. My only issue was the speaker was not very loud even on higher volumes, but I did not have any complaints regarding the sound quality, which is great.

