TicWatch Pro review: A good looking smartwatch with a unique display

Mobvoi has recently entered the Indian market and its flagship TicWatch Pro smartwatch. At first glance, the watch might look just like any other smartwatch on the market. But it has a trick up its sleeve that helps it differ from other smartwatches by a lot, which is a second display. The TicWatch Pro has an LCD panel overlayed on an OLED panel. Confused? Here’s our review on how this watch stands out.

Advertising

TicWatch Pro review

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro takes a very different approach in design. It looks sporty, but the leather strap looks more premium. The strap has rubber on the inside, making it sweat resistant.

The watch looks and feels quite premium, but it is bulky, which means this might not be the first preference for users who prefer something sleeker.

TicWatch Pro shares a lot in common with other popular WearOS smartwatches currently available. The major difference that makes it stand out has to be its dual-screen panel. It is a 1.39-inch display that sports an AMOLED panel and an LCD panel. When we interact with the WearOS, the watch uses the primary AMOLED panel. However, when not in use, the LCD panel takes its place and makes the watch work like a regular digital watch that just shows time.

Advertising

This watch promises a battery life of up to 30 days on a single charge. The company has added something called the Essential Mode, where only the essentials are displayed like the time, step count and heart rate on the LCD screen. This mode can help the watch to last up to 30 days on a single charge.

During my time with the TicWatch Pro smartwatch, the watch lasted easily for around two working days. At times, I was even able to stretch it to three days. It comes with a magnetic charger, which one firmly grips the watch and you don’t have to play around to find the right spot. You also need not worry about the watch slipping out of the charging coil.

The TicWatch Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. It packs in 512MB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. As the TicWatch Pro runs on WearOS, the user will need to install the WearOS app from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store in order to connect the smartwatch. The company has also introduced its own app, which can sync with the watch to give additional details about your workouts and exercise habits.

Once the watch is connected, it can show all your notifications and you can even respond to them using the small keyboard or Google’s Voice command feature. The watch even comes with Google Assistant, which can answer your questions and even help you send a quick text message to a friend. I would not recommend taking calls on it though as the speaker inside is not loud enough. And speaking to a watch seems plain odd.

The TicWatch Pro comes with a heart rate sensor, pedometer and more. While the heartrate feature works just fine, the pedometer does a decent job. It also comes with an IP68 rating, which we did test thanks to Mumbai rains. While I would not recommend that you wear the watch during a swim, you can surely rely on the water resistance for whenever you get stuck in devilish rains.

TicWatch Pro review: Verdict

TicWatch Pro is a great looking smartwatch and it is also probably one of the best WearOS smartwatches currently available in India. Considering the looks and the features, I would say that if you have the money and are in the market for a good smartwatch that performs well, the TicWatch Pro is a decent contender.