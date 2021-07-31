TicWatch GTH review: Advanced features at a budget price

TicWatch GTH is the latest budget smartwatch from Mobvoi, which offers advanced features that a user won’t usually find on affordable wearables. It can track your heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature, respiratory rate, and stress levels, among others. But, the biggest question that comes to mind is will you get reliable data? Keeping reading to find out.

TicWatch GTH review: What is good?

The TicWatch GTH has a trendy design with a rectangle dial. The device has a metal watchcase, one physical button, and a large enough display. It is well built and goes with any attire. The company ships TPU bands that are of good quality. There is a release button on the back of the watch to remove the strap, so you can easily change straps.

The TicWatch GTH features a standard design and has a big enough display. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image) The TicWatch GTH features a standard design and has a big enough display. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image)

The smartwatch is small and lightweight, which is why it is comfortable to wear all day and at night too. It is 5ATM water resistance rated, which means that it can’t withstand pressures to a depth of 50 meters. So, one can wear this wearable while swimming.

TicWatch GTH sports a 1.55-inch touchscreen TFT display, which is bright enough outdoors. Its touchscreen is quite responsive, and I didn’t witness any stutter when swiping through different screens. All the messages are displayed on the watch in a typewriter-style font, which is kind of old school.

Before diving into the performance section, I would like to mention that the features offered by budget smartwatches don’t come with FDA approval, so one should not use them for medical diagnosis.

The TicWatch GTH can continously monitor your heart rate. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image) The TicWatch GTH can continously monitor your heart rate. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image)

The TicWatch GTH can monitor your SpO2 (or Blood oxygen levels). During our usage period, the watch showed the same result as on the Oximeter. The company says that the watch can continuously monitor heart rate, but there is no option to change its reading time and the watch doesn’t display detailed data, unlike Amazfit watches. The Mobvoi app just offers a graph, which will not give a clear view of heart rate readings. Though, the smartwatch did seem to have offered fair readings.

The watch can measure your skin temperature as well, which is a good feature to check body temperature. The result of the smartwatch and thermometer was mostly similar in our case. However, when the thermometer showed 101°F, the watch displayed 98/99°F. As for the sleeping patterns, the data offered by the watch was almost accurate. For example, I slept for 7 hours and the TicWatch GTH showed 7 hours 15 minutes.

The steps tracking accuracy of the TicWatch GTH is just fine. It didn’t register steps while travelling in a car, and the results were also close to accurate most of the time. I counted 100 steps and the watch recorded 113 steps. It should be noted that there is no built-in GPS, so your distance travelled data won’t be very authentic.

The TicWatch GTH has a good enough battery life. It can last for up to 4 days if your usage is light. It will deliver two days of battery life if your usage is heavy.

The TicWatch GTH comes with a 20mm TPU straps. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image) The TicWatch GTH comes with a 20mm TPU straps. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image)

What is not good?

The TicWatch GTH smartwatch also lets you check stress levels that will be based on your heart rate’s variability. This is of no use as it takes around three minutes to give a reading, and the watch’s screen closes every 5 seconds even after increasing the screen time. So, when you tap on the screen after 10 seconds, the reading process gets started again, which is very annoying. I managed to get the result by tapping on the screen and the watch showed “16 Relaxed” most of the time, which doesn’t seem to be true. Also, there is no way to preview stress data in the companion app.

The smartwatch doesn’t display the name of the music. It is a bit annoying to change music using the smartwatch as the music app is not immediately visible and you have to dig into the settings to find it.

You cannot check all the messages and you just get a notification saying you have received new emails. What you do get to read is WhatsApp messages and SMSes.

The TicWatch GTH offers 14 Sports modes. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image) The TicWatch GTH offers 14 Sports modes. (Image credit: Ankita Garg/ Express Image)

You can download the Mobvoi app if you want to check your fitness data on your smartphone. But, my experience with this app is not great. For some reason, the app was not showing data of SpO2, Skin Temperature, and Respiratory rate. This is disappointing as the company says the watch can monitor these continuously, but I don’t get to check data on the app. The app is buggy and the company needs to fix these issues with a software update.

The app gives a lot of Watch faces, which is great. However, it takes two minutes to change a Watch Face, so you will probably end up using the same watch face most of the time. You do get an option to add your customized watch faces, but you can’t change the elements of the main Watch Face. For some reason, the watch also didn’t show weather updates.

TicWatch GTH review: Verdict

The TicWatch GTH isn’t an ideal smartwatch for sports tracking given the paucity of data on the app, but you can buy it to track your heart rate, steps, sleep, SpO2, and notifications. You can even control music, but one shouldn’t completely rely on the data offered by this smartwatch for advanced features. For a better experience, one can check out other affordable wearables, including Mi Band 5, Realme Watch 2 Pro or Amazfit Bip U Pro.