Thomson TSP10 Tower Speaker review: The Old School experience 

If you go online looking to buy speakers for your home under Rs 10,000, there are plenty of options to pick and choose. But what you really need to pinpoint is the purpose for purchasing a speaker; is it meant to be an accessory for your TV or will be used for parties, karaoke nights? For those who need a speaker to fit into both of these roles, Thomson TSP10 tower speaker tries to pitch itself as an option. But does it succeed? Here’s our review.

Thomson TSP10 Tower Speaker review

Thomson TSP10 has a two-speaker system that stands tall. In total, they weigh 12.5 kg, but are easy to move around one by one. One of the two speakers has all the controls on it and can be connected to the other using a wire. The wire is long enough and gives the user option to keep the two speakers far apart from each other.

The main speaker has controls and ports on top of it. The connectivity options available include USB, AUX cable and Bluetooth. You can also connect the mic that comes in the box. There are a couple of ports for users to attach mics. Also, you can listen to FM, but for that you need to attach an antenna that comes with it. There is a volume dial, play/pause button, on/off button, mode button and next track/previous buttons on the top.

Thomson Tower Speaker controls (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

I connected the tower speaker with my old Samsung TV using the AUX cable. As expected from the speakers of this size, they can get pretty loud. I watched the Big Bash League 2020-21 final with speakers connected and the sound filled the whole room. If you watch sports a lot, these speakers get the job done.

I watched His Dark Materials’ second season and noticed that it does not offer the sort of surround sound one expects. But these details will only be noticed when you are nitpicking. The bass was there, but not deep enough. There wasn’t much to distinguish when I was watching Schitt’s Creek, a sitcom.

To check the bass of the speakers, I played a few songs but it was always missing something. But, if you are having a party and play a few Bollywood numbers you will find the speakers doing a good job. My advice is to not turn up the volume above 75-80 per cent as there is a clear distortion. You can do Karaoke sessions with it as well for parties, if you are still hosting them. The mic has a long-enough wire and produces a decent output, but just keep your beatboxing friend away from it as the reverb is on the higher side, even after adjusting the levels with the remote.

Thomson Tower Speaker comes with one wired mic in the box (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

Connecting it via Bluetooth gives users a few options to choose from preset equaliser settings such as pop, clear voice, jazz. However, the absence of these in the AUX mode is not so good. It could have been useful especially in the night time, when you are focusing on dialogues while watching a show/movie and don’t want the sound levels to go up drastically.

Thomson Tower Speaker remote (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

Should you buy Thomson TSP10 Tower Speaker?

At Rs 9,999, if you want something between a soundbar and a party speaker, Thomson TSP10 Tower Speaker is a good deal. It is old school, easy to set up and has the necessary features. It can fill up a living room and can come close to the home theatre experience. Only if an HDMI ARC port was included in the connectivity options, it would have been an added bonus. However, I would not recommend this speaker system to audiophiles or buyers who don’t have space to spare.