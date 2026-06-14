This Rs 2,699 gadget is a Bluetooth speaker, radio, and alarm clock—but buy it for its wireless powers

Despite all the advancements in technology, charging a mobile phone can still be a frustrating experience. Wireless chargers have made this a passive effort for users like me, who simply place their devices on charging surfaces at the office or by the bedside. But some companies believe the phone can charge even while it is busy doing other things. The Tempt Privee Fusion hopes to do exactly that — keeping your phone powered up while it entertains you.

At first glance, the Tempt Privee Fusion looks like a Bluetooth speaker with party vibes and the bonus ability to wake you up after a late night. In reality, it is a 15W wireless charger that tries to be an all-rounder — and it really does try to do everything. Here is what I mean.

The subwoofers add depth where needed, though the speaker still favours the highs. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The subwoofers add depth where needed, though the speaker still favours the highs. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

It is not just a Bluetooth speaker that connects to your phone. It can also play music from a USB drive or an SD card, though I am not sure who still saves music to an external source — especially someone who owns a phone that supports wireless charging. It can even double as a party speaker, thanks to a handlebar with LED lights that change colours depending on your mood.

Then there is the wireless charging capability, which works only when the device is plugged into a power source. Impressively, it can charge different types of phones as well as my AirPods. On the living room table, that is a genuinely useful feature to have.

As if that were not enough, the speaker can also function as a radio with both AM and FM bands. It includes white noise modes for focus and concentration, and it doubles as a clock, an alarm, and a timer. I honestly could not think of another feature to add.

How good is the audio quality?

The Tempt Privee Fusion has a distinctive audio profile. It sounds sharp and is tuned more toward the treble than the bass. I am not complaining — this is how I like my music, especially vocal-heavy tracks. The subwoofers add depth where needed, though the speaker still favours the highs.

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Use it in the kitchen or by the bedside and it can feel a touch too loud at times. Use it to get a party going, however, and it may fall a little short. I played some recent favourites like Sumedh and Sumant’s Tulasi, and the experience was decent — you do not miss out on much. But is this the best a Bluetooth speaker of this size has done for me? No, it is not.

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How easy is it to operate?

The basic functions of the Tempt Privee Fusion are straightforward, and audio notifications tell you which mode you are in. However, you will need to read the manual to figure out which button does what, since there are far fewer buttons than there are features. Most users will likely settle on their favourite uses and learn those shortcuts over time. Right now, though, it feels a bit like one of those restaurants with a 20-page menu.

It can charge different types of phones as well as my AirPods. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) It can charge different types of phones as well as my AirPods. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

For instance, I struggled to adjust the volume because there is no dedicated button for it. When connected via Bluetooth, you can control the volume from your smartphone. But for radio, you have to adjust it on the device itself — by long-pressing the skip buttons. Similarly, there is no single click to switch off the LED light; you have to cycle through all the colours before reaching the off mode.

The 15W charger is on the slower side, so it is best used as an overnight charger. It does warm up your phone a little. The speaker’s battery lasts over six hours on a full charge.

Should you buy the Tempt Privee Fusion?

At Rs 2,699, there is not much to deliberate over. The one thing to keep in mind is this: buy it for its all-rounder abilities, not as a standalone speaker. Think of it as a wireless charger that does a great deal more — and in that sense, it offers tremendous value for money. Consider this as a gift for someone who you don’t know what to get for.