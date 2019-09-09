Tagg Zero G true wireless earphones review: Value for money

Toggle Menu Sections
  • 3.5
  • Rs. 4,499
Just when I decided to stop reviewing true wireless earbuds, Tagg sent me its new Zero G earphones. So for one last time, I am reviewing a true-wireless earphone of this type because it has a different shape from what’s common and it is an Indian effort after all.

The Tagg Zero G true wireless earphones look a bit like the EarPods… just a bit. So they have the stick like protrusion but with the regular silicone ear pieces that you find in wired earphones. The earbuds themselves have a chiselled shape and are not rounded as we are used to. The earphones come in a largish, but sleek pod where they can be stored and charged.

Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0 | BT Distance: Greater than 10m/30ft | Qualcomm 3020 chipset |  CVC 8.0 ( Ambient Noise Cancellation) microphone | 2 x 6.1 mm driver | 40mAh battery in each earbud | 1-2 hours of earpiece charging time | Up to 5 hours of music playback | Up to 4 hours of call time | 500mAh dock battery | Dock charging time of up to 2 hours | 63 grams total weight | 7 grams earpiece weight | 0.8 -2.28 M charging cable | Touch Function

Price: Rs 4,499

Connectivity is quite easy and the earphones need to be paired just once with the phone after which they unfailingly connect with the source. Also, they always connect as a pair, which is not the case with a lot of the more affordable wireless earphones.

The audio quality is quite decent. It has more of a neutral profile and is not too heavy on the bass which is something I like. It is great for listening to everything from podcasts to retro rock and does not spoil the experience at any time.

One interesting feature of the Zero G is the touch sensitives on the earphones. You can tap to pause a song or to answer a call and you can tap again to play. However, I noticed that this was triggered even when I was just adjusting the earphones while walking and hence started using the bottom of the stick to adjust the earphones.

The 500 mAh battery offers about five hours of playback which is okay as I have used some models that do better. However, those are also much more expensive.

At Rs 4,499, the Tagg Zero G is a good value for money true wireless earphone. Yes, there are better options out there, but most will cost much more.

