Tagg Sonic Angle Max review: Loud, durable and versatile

Tagg has been an interesting audio brand, offering Indian consumers unique devices at good price points. It’s latest is the Tagg Sonic Angle Max Bluetooth speaker which can be taken outdoors and be used to bring more life to your party.

The Tagg Sonic Angle Max is a speaker that can easily come on top of your work table or living room shelf. It is a medium sized speaker with a triangular shape though the corners are neatly curved. The rubberised panel on top has the controls while at the back there are multiple ports, including a line-in and USB to play from a pen drive if you are still doing that.

The ports are all protected by rubber flaps, so you can take this near the pool if you want. There is a rubber loop to carry the speaker around also. The design does give you the confidence that it will last, even with some rough handling.

The Tagg Sonic Angle Max can be part of a daisy chain with up to 100 other speakers and that’s a really add on for those planning real parties and I don’t think it is otherwise a big USP for regular users.

These speakers can go really loud if needed. Volume is no problem here, but there is a bit of a jarring that happens as it becomes louder. Also, if you are holding the speaker when it is at max volume, it is not such a great experience.

The audio quality, however, is not bad. Yes, there is a good bit of bass, but that is not overpowering. The bass has a warm feeling, which I like and gives the music a good profile. There are no equaliser controls, so it is better to be in the middle path.

From Ray Charles to Ghoomar, the Tagg Sonic Angle Max performed reasonably well. But this is no audiophile material and is the more the stuff you will buy to play Bollywood oldies in the kitchen if you are not then partying type. It is sharp when vocals are on and gets rich when more layers are added. At this price point, you should not be asking for more.

The battery life can last about 10 hours on a full charge and this means you can party all night. And there is a built in mic for you to take calls easily.

The Tagg Sonic Angle Max is a good device to buy if you are not really looking for top-end speakers. It will suffice for all your needs as well as music preferences. A bit more fine-tuning could have made this even better.