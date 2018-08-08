Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review: Sharp sound in waterproof case Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review: Sharp sound in waterproof case

Tagg is a new Indian brand that has been making some good earphones over the past year or so. Now, it is entering the Bluetooth speaker space with its Sonic Angle 1. The Sonic Angle 1 joins the long list of Bluetooth speakers that are waterproof, and sport an IPX-5 rating to tell the world they can be carried anywhere. It has a very minimalist design with buttons on the side of the log-like speaker.

On that side, there is a power button, a link button to create a daisy chain of similar speakers, and a pairing button flanked by volume buttons. The ports for aux and charging are safely behind a rubberised flap. The speaker has a clear front throw the mesh runs all through.

The ports for aux and charging are safely behind a rubberised flap. The ports for aux and charging are safely behind a rubberised flap.

Paired with an iPhone, the volume buttons worked remotely and controlling the volume on the phone too was also an option. The speaker can also help you make calls and has a good microphone built-in. The audio quality is sharp and clear.

The battery life is good, and I did not have to charge the speaker even once during the entire review period. The battery life is good, and I did not have to charge the speaker even once during the entire review period.

But I fear it might be a bit too sharp for some bass-oriented Indian users. Even for me, despite my aversion for high bass, the speaker felt a bit too much for some types of music, especially when percussions were involved.

However, when you are listening to vocal heavy number, like an Abhi Nahi Aana by Sona Mohapatra, the experience is quite enjoyable. Also, despite its small size, the Sonic Angle 1 holds up well at high volumes which is an achievement. The battery life is good, and I did not have to charge the speaker even once during the entire review period. Overall, the battery can last up to eight hours, but maybe not at full volume.

At Rs 2499, the Sonic Angle 1 might actually get more eyeball in comparison to the more established brands. With the decent audio playback, water-resistance and compact design, many might convert to buys as well.

Tagg Sonic Angle 1 price in India Rs 2499

Tagg Sonic Angle 1 specs: Bluetooth Version 4.2 | Supports 2 speaker connection | IPX-5 Splash & Water Resistant | 2200 mAh Battery for 10 hours play | 45mm*2 Driver Range | 50mm*80mm BASS Radiator

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd