Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review: Sharp sound in waterproof case

Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker review: Sharp sound in waterproof case, and here's how it fares in performance

Rating: 3.5 out of 5
Rs. 2499
Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 2:57:42 pm
Tagg Sonic Angle 1, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speakers, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker price in India Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review: Sharp sound in waterproof case

Tagg is a new Indian brand that has been making some good earphones over the past year or so. Now, it is entering the Bluetooth speaker space with its Sonic Angle 1. The Sonic Angle 1 joins the long list of Bluetooth speakers that are waterproof, and sport an IPX-5 rating to tell the world they can be carried anywhere. It has a very minimalist design with buttons on the side of the log-like speaker.

On that side, there is a power button, a link button to create a daisy chain of similar speakers, and a pairing button flanked by volume buttons. The ports for aux and charging are safely behind a rubberised flap. The speaker has a clear front throw the mesh runs all through.

Tagg Sonic Angle 1, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speakers, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker price in India The ports for aux and charging are safely behind a rubberised flap.

Paired with an iPhone, the volume buttons worked remotely and controlling the volume on the phone too was also an option. The speaker can also help you make calls and has a good microphone built-in. The audio quality is sharp and clear.

Tagg Sonic Angle 1, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 review, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speakers, Tagg Sonic Angle 1 speaker price in India The battery life is good, and I did not have to charge the speaker even once during the entire review period.

But I fear it might be a bit too sharp for some bass-oriented Indian users. Even for me, despite my aversion for high bass, the speaker felt a bit too much for some types of music, especially when percussions were involved.

However, when you are listening to vocal heavy number, like an Abhi Nahi Aana by Sona Mohapatra, the experience is quite enjoyable. Also, despite its small size, the Sonic Angle 1 holds up well at high volumes which is an achievement. The battery life is good, and I did not have to charge the speaker even once during the entire review period. Overall, the battery can last up to eight hours, but maybe not at full volume.

At Rs 2499, the Sonic Angle 1 might actually get more eyeball in comparison to the more established brands. With the decent audio playback, water-resistance and compact design, many might convert to buys as well.

Tagg Sonic Angle 1 price in India Rs 2499

Tagg Sonic Angle 1 specs: Bluetooth Version 4.2 | Supports 2 speaker connection | IPX-5 Splash & Water Resistant | 2200 mAh Battery for 10 hours play | 45mm*2 Driver Range | 50mm*80mm BASS Radiator

Must Watch

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement