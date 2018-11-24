Tagg PowerBass 700 review: For the bass lovers

Tagg is a promising new audio brand from India which hopes to capture attention of the price conscious users with value for money offerings. It’s latest is the Tagg Power Bass 700, which is an over-the-ear Bluetooth headset priced at Rs 2,999.

The Tagg PowerBass 700 has a sleek and clean design similar to the earlier PowerBass 400. The ear cup can fold in, thus making it easy to pack this inside your bag. The body is plastic, but the matte finish gives it a premium look and feel. The foam on the ear cups and the head band are soft and easy on the skin.

The right ear cup has the power button, a volume toggle and the ports. Along with the micro-USB for charging, there is a 3.5mm port in case you want to use it from a wired source. Plus, there is a Bass button to switch on a bass boost of sorts.

The audio quality is decent, though a bit heavy on bass even without the bass boost on. I think the sound profile makes it perfect for those who love Bollywood and other popular Indian music. I would not really recommend this for those who listen to more vocal heavy music. At high volumes, the audio does feel a bit stressed. The audio quality is good when you are making a call.

One of the good features is the battery, which at 500mAh can last well over 12 hours of playback and even more if you using this for calls.

Overall, the Tagg PowerBass 700 is a decent Bluetooth headphone. I am not a big fan of heavy bass and this is certainly not for users like me. But those who like some dinchak music will love the audio profile of this one. The USP are the price, portability and battery life.