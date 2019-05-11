Stuffcool Stuffbuds review: Can it get any smaller?

I have come to a point where writing about wireless earbuds has almost become boring. So here is one last review before we start ignoring this segment until of course something really interesting turns up.

The latest true wireless earbuds we have are the Stuffbuds from Stuffcool which stand out as one of the smallest we have used so far. The Stuffbuds are small enough to fit almost inside your ears with very little of it jutting out. They also stay in place without any support and are comfortable even if you wear it for long hours.

The Stuffbuds are stored in a small pod, which also is pretty much the smallest I have seen so far. The box is also unique because it has a lid and there is no hinge. This makes me fear a day when I will misplace the lid. The good thing is the lid is not a factor in getting the earbuds charged using the pod. However, I don’t think this is a good design idea.

The stuff buds don’t pair instantaneously to each other even when they connect easily to a source that has been paired before. So when you put on the earbuds you can hear them pairing to each other. However, it is good that you don’t have to initiate this pairing between Left-Right ears as I have had to do with some models. The buds can be tapped to pause the music or to take or cut a call.

The audio profile of the buds is unique. They have a slight tinny quality about them, which means they are not high on base and lack bit if richness when it comes to the overall music quality. But this is not bad, as there are those like me who like sharper profiles than more rounded ones. But lovers of extra bass can stay clear of this one. I tried the Stuffbuds for a few days with different types of music and the experience was not bad. However, this is by no means the best I have heard in the truly wireless segment.

The call quality is quite good and the earbuds are easy to manage as a Bluetooth earpiece.

The battery lasts about three hours on a full charge with playback at max volume. Which is okay, but not great. I think the size does play a factor here as there is only so much juice you can pack into a small battery.

Overall, the Stuffcool Stuffbuds is a decent buy, given that these are not very expensive. Buy these if you want convenience and style at an affordable price point.