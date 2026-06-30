Stop balancing your iPhone on water bottles: This travel power bank fixes a major in-flight annoyance

As a frequent traveller, keeping my phone charged is always a struggle. Despite all the advancements in technology, you still see passengers jostling for a charging port at the airport. To avoid ending up in that situation at the end of a long day out of town, I usually keep a 10,000 mAh power bank in my travel bag. Over the years, these have shrunk in size and grown in capacity, making life a tad bit easier.

The Stuffcool Nido is a compact power bank, roughly the size of an audio cassette in its case — for those who still remember those gadgets from our past. It is on the heavier side, though, thanks to the 10,000 mAh battery inside. There’s a small LED on the side to show the battery level, along with a short USB-C cable to charge both your phone and the power bank itself.