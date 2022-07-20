scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Stuffcool Neo 40 and June Shop portable desk lamp review: Power up in style

The Stuffcool Neo 40 and June Shop portable desk lamp offer wired and wireless charging in a feature-packed avatar, but are they worth their asking price? Read on to find out.

Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 9:51:45 am
Stuffcool Neo 40, June Shop portable desk lampHere's our full review of the Stuffcool Neo 40 and June Shop portable desk lamp chargers. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Despite all the advancements in technology it is still a pain charging devices as there is never enough power left in devices when you need them or there are no chargers or power points around where you are. There are a host of devices that want to solve for this by offering powering options for different use cases. The Stuffcool Neo 40 and the June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging just plug into these problems.

Stuffcool Neo 40

The Stuffcool Neo 40 is a wall charger with two USB-C ports offering 20W charging each. The compact charger is not a bit larger than single port chargers. The two USC-C ports are stacked neatly, one on top of the other.

Also Read |Blue Yeti X USB mic review: A sound investment

I could use the charger to plug in my iPhone 13 wireless charger and the USB-C cable I used to charge the iPhone and MacBook. While it worked well to charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max using the 15W MagSafe charger, it took a while to charge the iPad and hardly could charge the MacBook fast enough. So this is better used for phones and smaller devices, not ones that need to be charged at above 20W.

The best thing about this charger is that when you are traveling, you don’t need to carry multiple wall chargers for different devices. I am usually carrying at least three with the number of devices I have. And it is a hassle at airports these days to take out all the chargers and cables.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Priced Rs 2999, and available for much less online, the Stuffcool Neo 40 is a good option or those living with multiple devices and on the most with these.

June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging

The June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging is an interesting device and that is putting it mildly. This is a foldable table tamp with LED lights to start with. The power button lets you change the lights from a warm LED to white light, both with its uses.

The power plug at the bottom is flanked by a clock and alarm button which lets you control the digital clock on the top of this panel. Yes, you can easily adjust the time and set up an alarm using the two keys.

Also Read |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

Above the clock is a 15W charging space to rest your smartphone. And it works well, making this a great spot to rest your phone as you work on a laptop nearby. This also allows you to place your phone every now and then to see the notifications etc. Just behind this space is also a charging dock for iPods and other truly wireless earphones, though the fit is perfect only for the latter.

With this device on your desk, charging the phone and other devices becomes a more passive exercise and not something you have to go out of the way to do. This is also a simple device that everyone can figure out. Even if you don’t want the wireless charging, the table is lamp is good enough for it is still find that space on your table.

At Rs 6,499, this June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging is worth the investment for those who have multiple devices that need to be juiced up at all times.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support
Delhi Confidential

On day Sonia appears before ED, Cong to stage protest, calls for Oppn support

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Lessons from Lanka crisis

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
EIA rules amended

Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement