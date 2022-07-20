Stuffcool Neo 40 and June Shop portable desk lamp review: Power up in style

July 20, 2022 9:51:45 am
Despite all the advancements in technology it is still a pain charging devices as there is never enough power left in devices when you need them or there are no chargers or power points around where you are. There are a host of devices that want to solve for this by offering powering options for different use cases. The Stuffcool Neo 40 and the June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging just plug into these problems.
Stuffcool Neo 40
The Stuffcool Neo 40 is a wall charger with two USB-C ports offering 20W charging each. The compact charger is not a bit larger than single port chargers. The two USC-C ports are stacked neatly, one on top of the other.
I could use the charger to plug in my iPhone 13 wireless charger and the USB-C cable I used to charge the iPhone and MacBook. While it worked well to charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max using the 15W MagSafe charger, it took a while to charge the iPad and hardly could charge the MacBook fast enough. So this is better used for phones and smaller devices, not ones that need to be charged at above 20W.
The best thing about this charger is that when you are traveling, you don’t need to carry multiple wall chargers for different devices. I am usually carrying at least three with the number of devices I have. And it is a hassle at airports these days to take out all the chargers and cables.
Priced Rs 2999, and available for much less online, the Stuffcool Neo 40 is a good option or those living with multiple devices and on the most with these.
June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging
The June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging is an interesting device and that is putting it mildly. This is a foldable table tamp with LED lights to start with. The power button lets you change the lights from a warm LED to white light, both with its uses.
The power plug at the bottom is flanked by a clock and alarm button which lets you control the digital clock on the top of this panel. Yes, you can easily adjust the time and set up an alarm using the two keys.
Above the clock is a 15W charging space to rest your smartphone. And it works well, making this a great spot to rest your phone as you work on a laptop nearby. This also allows you to place your phone every now and then to see the notifications etc. Just behind this space is also a charging dock for iPods and other truly wireless earphones, though the fit is perfect only for the latter.
With this device on your desk, charging the phone and other devices becomes a more passive exercise and not something you have to go out of the way to do. This is also a simple device that everyone can figure out. Even if you don’t want the wireless charging, the table is lamp is good enough for it is still find that space on your table.
At Rs 6,499, this June Shop portable desk lamp with wireless phone charging is worth the investment for those who have multiple devices that need to be juiced up at all times.
