Stuffcool Lumo Review: A banana-shaped charging dock that moonlights as a night light

The Stuffcool Lumo is one of the most interesting designs I have seen recently in tech and this is why I wanted to check out if it was also practical enough to be used daily. I strongly believe design can be both interesting and intriguing, but unless it is practical, it defeats the very purpose and ends up being art.

The Stuffcool Lumo is a charging dock, essentially for Apple devices, that also serves as an ambinent lamp or night light. It is the shape of a banana in some ways, sitting on the table with both its ends up in the air.

It is a one-stop charging station for Apple users, with:

• Apple Watch charger — top end

• Magnetic charger for iPhone or other Qi2 compatible devices — other end

• AirPods charging slot — middle

Ambient lighting

It is more than a charger. I put the Lumo on the night stand next to my bed… that is where I usually charge my devices overnight. Lumo can be a one-tap nightlight here, offering everything from bluelight to warm and RGB colours. You can run your fingers on the dotted button inside the curve to change the colours or their intensity.

However, there could have been a better place to offer easier access to this button. A soft warm light by your bed is reassuring, especially if you are in the habit of getting up in the middle of the night. I would have loved the lamp to have the ability to save the light settings though.

Charging performance

Powered by a 30W wall adapter that connects via a USB-C cable, the Lumo charges the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone without any hassle.

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Lumo’s built-in ambient lighting offers warm, cool and RGB colours, making it ideal as a bedside night light. (Image: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) Lumo’s built-in ambient lighting offers warm, cool and RGB colours, making it ideal as a bedside night light. (Image: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

For me the Apple Watch and iPhone are overnight charges, while the AirPods need to be charged only once a week. I had no hassle with the charger and the iPhone actually charges faster than with regular wireless chargers.

It helps that you can spin the iPhone around on the charger and even use it to work like a night clock or a screen to consume content.

The catch

My only issue was that the charger at times stopped charging the iPhone on its own. I could not figure out why this was happening, because the other devices were being juiced up as usual at the same time.

While Apple’s Maglock technology keeps the iPhone firmly in place despite the angle, the Samsung Z Fold 7 gradually started sliding from the surface. So this might not be ideal for Android users.

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Verdict

At Rs 5,999, the Stuffcool Lumo will be a stylish addition to you bedside or office table if you are a Apple junkie. Others can give this a miss unless Stuffcool comes up with a version made for Android as the convenience of this device is primarily meant for the rival faction.