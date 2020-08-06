Strack posture trainer review: Straighten out of your pain

The Strack is a small device, about the size of an eraser (Source: Strack) The Strack is a small device, about the size of an eraser (Source: Strack)

For many months over the past year, I have been struggling with a bad case of cervical spondylosis, triggered by a mix of long hours in front of the laptop, bad sleeping habits, and, of course, bad posture. Even as I managed to reduce the pain gradually with sessions of acupuncture, chiropractic therapy and yoga, these did not help me overcome the constant fear that the pain will recur, especially when I was travelling. As a result, I started holding my shoulders in a certain way as if to reduce stress on the areas that hurt the most. This is why I wanted to test Strack, a smart posture correcting and training device, when a friend suggested the same.

Strack

The Strack is a small device, about the size of an eraser, that you stick on the top of your spine. It can also be kept near the same region by clipping it to your shirt using magnets. There is a small button to switch it on and an LED light inside that glows red when it is charing and purple when fully charged. The device connects with the My Strack app via Bluetooth.

My Strack app

The app is easy to use once you have created a login and wants you to feed in details like age, height, weight along with the kind of pain you are experiencing. I had no hesitation in selecting severe, even though I have not been in that state for a few months now.

Once the device is fully charged, the app lets you establish a link. After which you calibrate the device using the app — the same can be done using the button too, but this is easier. The calibration should be done on your upright position so that it can alert when you deviate.

The app shows how long you have been slouching, the amount of time you have been straight, and also the number of steps you have taken during the day.

How Strack works

Strack’s aim is to train your posture, and it does it by alerting you whenever you deviate from your best posture. And this tiny little device on your back does that very well. The device vibrated every time I bent while washing my hands, or while cleaning the dishes. It also alerted me when I stooped to pick something from the ground.

Working from home I have been confined to my sofa for many hours every day. And after a while, the inclination is to ease into a comfortable position which is the equivalent of hanging your spine out to dry in the sun. And the Strack is there to buzz you out of these awkward postures we end up in. Within a few days of wearing the device, you will reduce slouching while also being more aware of what are postures that are not good for you.

Things to keep in mind

The Strack is too simple a device to have any issue. But a couple of things must be kept in mind. The battery life on the device is not more than a day. So you will have to keep it for charging every night since you will not be wearing it to bed. Then the sticker is the best way to use the device, but in the sultry July weather, the sticker would come loose because of all the sweating. The magnet works well and is quite ingenious, but ensure the shirt or T-shirt is not too lose.

Should you buy

Yes, if you are, like me, suffering from pain in the upper body. But the Strack costs Rs 5,999, after the discount. And you have to ensure that buying it is not enough. You need to have the discipline to wear it through the day, which I did not have all the days, to ensure that the device can help you. I think that willingness is directly proportional to the pain you are suffering from. Those in severe pain will do anything for relief, especially a permanent one. Trust me, I know.

