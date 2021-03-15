Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar review: This soundbar won’t make you miss an external subwoofer

In the last decade, we have seen TV’s getting slimmer, smarter and the picture quality getting better and sharper. However, one aspect that where many modern-day smart TVs struggle is sound output. That is one of the reasons why soundbars have become so popular in the last few years.

Finding the perfect one takes a lot of time and research, especially when you don’t want to splurge. Soundcore by Anker is a Dolby Atmos-certified soundbar in India. Here’s our review for the same.

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar review

The design of the soundbar is minimalistic. Just more than three feet wide, it looks and feels sturdy and easily blends in the background. There is Soundcore branding in the middle with touch buttons on both sides including on/off, volume up/down, mode switch and Bluetooth.

These buttons light up along with the LED indicators for different modes. The fabric on top and sides looks good, but catches dust easily meaning you have to wipe it with a cloth every other week. The 2.1 channel soundbar has two mid-range drivers, dual tweeters, dual built-in subwoofers and bass reflex ports on both sides. You can wall-mount the soundbar or place it below the TV.

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos support (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos support (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

The soundbar was easy to connect. It has ports for HDMI ARC, HDMI, AUX cable, optical audio cable and USB. I connected it to my TV using HDMI ARC and then plugged the Fire TV Stick as well. The results were really good when compared with output over Bluetooth and AUX. If you managed to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you can plug it directly into the soundbar.

Connectivity options on Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) Connectivity options on Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

There are three sound modes on the soundbar — movie, music and voice. It is very loud and easily filled the room with surround sound. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to music, watching shows, cricket matches as the sound was crisp, clear and the bass was ample. While watching the psychological thriller show Behind Her Eyes on Netflix and the sound experience was phenomenal.

The loud bangs on the door seemed realistic and low-end frequencies that usually would go unnoticed were clear. Soundcore Infini Pro clearly benefits from having Dolby Atmos support, which is a missing feature on soundbars at this price point.

The WandaVision season finale was a treat to watch with the volume turned up as it provided close to theatre-like experience. There was never a time when I felt the need for an external subwoofer as the bass was deep enough whether I was listening to music or watching movies/shows. Since you can’t always tolerate thumping bass when you are watching the news or a cricket match, it also offers the option to turn the bass up or down. Usually, I kept the bass one level shy of its full capabilities.

Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar remote (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar remote (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

You can turn on the ‘voice’ mode when you want to hear the dialogues clearly. This mode comes in handy especially while watching documentaries or sitcoms. In the music mode, you can clearly listen to different instruments as the highs and lows are well-defined. You can crank up the volume to the highest levels, but still would not notice any distortion. However, you may notice the effect of bass on your bedroom or living room furniture.

One thing the soundbar is missing is the night mode. With surround sound turned on you run a risk of disturbing your family members in the night if not careful with the volume levels. You can turn it off, but then the sound will be too flat. At times when you pause and play or start a new video, there is a minor lag before the sound is audible.

Alongside the remote, you can also control the soundbar using the Soundcore app that has all the controls except the on/off switch. You can stream from a large library of music available on the app to the soundbar as well.

Soundcore app interface (App screenshot) Soundcore app interface (App screenshot)

Should you buy Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar?

At Rs 14,999, there are only a handful of rivals this soundbar has. If you are looking for a mid-range soundbar, there should be no doubt in your mind while opting for Soundcore Infini Pro. It does not need an external subwoofer which means that you won’t have to clear up too much space to place it on your TV unit or mount it on the wall.

The Dolby Atmos feature may not be as refined as you will see on premium soundbars but getting the latter is an expensive affair. At a time when watching movies on OTT platforms has replaced the theatre experience almost entirely, Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar is an excellent addition to your setup.