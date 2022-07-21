scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sony WI-C100 review: Simple design, good audio quality 

The Sony WI-C100 come with simple design, a comfortable fit and 25 hours of playback, but are they for you? Find out in our full review below.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 2790
Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 8:59:47 am
sony wi c100, sony wi c100 earphones, sony wi c100 review,Here's our full review of the Sony WI-C100 earphones. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

For some time now I have been wondering why neckband earphones are still a thing given that truly wireless models are now as affordable. Observing people who use these earphones all day long, the answer became clearer. These earphones don’t need to be put away during the workday or when you are travelling and just hand around the neck when you are listening to anything. There is a certain level of convenience here along with the fact that these models are still more affordable and often offer better battery life. This is also why the Sony WI-C100 could work well.

The Sony WI-C100 has a very simple neckband design which makes it an easy choice for a lot of people who don’t want unnecessary complications in their life. There are two pods on both sides of the cord before the ear pieces. One of these houses the controls, while the other is just the battery.

Also Read |JBL Tune 230 NC review: Noise cancelling you can afford and not at the cost of audio quality

The earpiece is light and fits nicely and is comfortable for long hours. My only grouse with the design is that the ear pieces don’t have magnets that make them stick together while hanging around your neck. But that’s not a deal breaker. The IPX4 rating means you can wear this to the gym and sweat won’t impact this.

sony wi c100, sony wi c100 earphones, sony wi c100 review, The earpiece is light and fits nicely and is comfortable for long hours, but the earbuds lack magnetic tethering. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

I was reviewing the WI-C100 at a time when the voice of one of my favourite singers, Bhupinder, fell silent forever. I could not help but play his playlist on loop during my early morning routines. From Ek Akela Is Sheher Main to Kissi Nazar Ko Tera, I was on a nostalgia trip and the WI-C100 was really not letting me down, even though most of these numbers are not recorded in the hi-fi quality we are used to now. The famed Bhupinder baritone shone through without any extra bass.

For richer compositions like Uzi’s viral Krvn, I could really feel the earphones come to their own with the right amount of bass and a very rich, layered audio profile, especially for this price range. If you want to tweak the profile you can use the Sony Headphone Connect app to switch to presets or use a custom EQ. The app also lets you customise the audio to your ear shape. But then you should be aware the earphone has its limitations too and is not a top-of-the-line set.

Also Read |Audio-Technica ATH-IEX1 review: Bliss, but with wires

I tested the WI-C100 with the iPhone and the remote works perfectly well, letting you skip songs. The audio prompts are good too, especially getting the battery status every time you plug in. The call quality is decent and no one complained during the days I was using these for my long conversations. Battery life could well be one of the USPs of the earphone and a single charge gives you 25 hours of playback, which can also last a week for most people.

At Rs 2,790, the Sony WI-C100 is a good way for you to step up the wireless value chain by getting an earphone that offers top-notch sound for the price and customisations and controls that work to your advantage.

