Sony SRS-XG500 party speakers review: Soft, loud and everything in between

Most of us might not remember the last time we attended a party… or might remember it too well because of the silent gap that has lasted more than a year. The Sony SRS-XG500 wants to be there when the parties restart or for when you decide to throw yourselves a party from the safe but solitary confines of your apartment.

The SRS-XG500 is a party speaker with a very stylish by remarkably Sony-like design. This is not the sort of party speaker that needs a trolly to carry around, but is still large and heavy. This is what a 2-in-1 will look like in 2021, this is what you will have on your shoulders to thrill yourself and the world.

The sound profile is relatively balanced and good for listening to the kind of stuff I like listening to. The sound profile is relatively balanced and good for listening to the kind of stuff I like listening to.

The fabric-covered design is very minimalist with the cylindrical body held together by a sturdy handle. Upfront you have the basic buttons or power, Bluetooth pairing, volume controls, and song play/pause. Also, what will a Sony party speaker be without a bass boost button and that this there too for those who can’t live without it. At the back, there is a rubber flap covering the power port and two USB ports — which can be used for charging other devices too — as well as a connector for plugging in a guitar and controlling its volume. You can also connect the SRS-XG500 with other speakers using Party Connect, a feature Sony has had for a while. Have to say the guitar connect is a nice touch and a feature that right way takes this speaker a rung above the rest.

You can also connect the SRS-XG500 with other speakers using Party Connect, a feature Sony has had for a while. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ You can also connect the SRS-XG500 with other speakers using Party Connect, a feature Sony has had for a while. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

You can use the Sony Music Centre app to connect the speaker to streaming services, as well as to customise the output just the way you want — I quickly used it to bring the bass down a few notches. This can also be used to adjust the LED light on the two flanks of the cylinder, or just switch it off.

The audio quality of the Sony SRS-XG500 was not what I expected. I thought it would be all bass and ‘dinchak’ to keep the party crowds happy. But the sound profile is relatively balanced and good for listening to the kind of stuff I like listening to. As the night becomes darker, you can of course switch on the bass boost and turn to a more heady playlist. But till then, the SRS-XG500 can regale you with a Rashid Khan rendition of Albela Sajan Aayo Re.

At the back, there is a rubber flap covering the power port and two USB ports — which can be used for charging other devices too. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) At the back, there is a rubber flap covering the power port and two USB ports — which can be used for charging other devices too. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

When I finally was in the mood for a party number, I turned to the Malayalee rock band Avial and the Sony SRS-XG500 showed how it can hold its ground even as I cranked up the volume to the max — it helps that my society is still scarcely populated.

But the fact that this party speaker can easily swing from a Ghazal Mehrin to a techno rave means shows the versatility of the speaker. And you don’t need to be tied to a power source to enjoy the Sony SRS-XG500, as it can be charged to last about 30 hours at full volume. During the entire review period of a week, I charged the speaker only once. But I could not help but notice that the power adapter for charging the speaker was a bit too large like the ones that came if old laptops.

The from loud to subtle, the Sony SRS-XG500 can do anything you ask it to. It can even amp up your home entertainment yoked to your smart television. However, it won’t make much sense to buy the speaker if you are not the partying kind as you might not need the extra lights and portability. But if you are the type who likes to groove with friends at the poolside, look no further.