Sony LinkBuds S review: Gold standard for mid-range TWS

For an urban dweller like myself, who uses public transportation to commute to the office every day, finding earbuds that not only immerse you in their audio quality but also cancel out noise without sacrificing comfort is a tough task. Yes, you can get turbocharged wireless earbuds if the price is not a problem. But not everyone can afford top-draw earphones. I have tried at least five to six truly wireless earbuds in the mid-range segment in recent months but none really satisfied me. However, I was pleasantly surprised by the Sony LinkBuds S which carry a neutral, balanced sound and excellent active noise cancellation without the sticker price of the flagship WF-1000XM4s. Here are the good and bad aspects of the LinkBuds S.

Sony LinkBuds S price in India: Rs 13,990

The right fit

The first thing that captured my attention was the sandstone texture on the LinkBuds S, reminiscent of the OnePlus 2. They come in either black or white. I prefer a lighter shade, but the black variant looks just fine. LinkBuds S have a traditional earbud design, with a rounded and large touch-sensitive surface. They are lighter and quite comfortable to wear for an extended period of time. These are probably the most comfortable wireless earbuds I have ever worn in a long time. I have small ears, and I’ve struggled with just about every pair of earbuds with removable silicon tips, no matter what size cover I put on. Sony includes four pairs (XS, S, M, L) of silicone ear tips in the box. The default medium tips provide a great seal for me. Getting the right fit is an important part of the design.

LinkBuds S have a traditional earbud design, with a rounded and large touch-sensitive surface. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) LinkBuds S have a traditional earbud design, with a rounded and large touch-sensitive surface. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Because it supports active noise cancellation (more on that later), the LinkBuds S is designed to offer a tight seal in order for it to be really effective. These earbuds stay in place while I walk briskly, which I do every evening after coming back from work. You will find a sensor near the three charging pins that detect whether you have the earbuds inserted or not. There is also a distinct red colour around the right, R, earbud label, making it easy to figure out which is the right or left earbud. They are splash-proof with an IPX4 rating, meaning the buds can withstand some form of exposure to liquids but are not waterproof.

The charging case

The charging case has rounded edges and a textured matte finish extends to the case as well. It is compact and easily pocketable. A strip of LEDs turns orange when the charging is low and switches to green when the case is fully charged. The USB-C port and pairing button are found on the back. The case incorporates strong magnets that secure the earbuds on the rear. As for battery life, it delivers 6 hours of playtime and the charging case provides another 14 hours of juice. There’s no wireless charging or water protection available as far as the charging case is concerned. That is far too much to ask from a Sony TWS in this price bracket.

As for battery life, it delivers 6 hours of playtime and the charging case provides another 14 hours of juice. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ As for battery life, it delivers 6 hours of playtime and the charging case provides another 14 hours of juice. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Warm and balanced sound

The LinkBuds S come with good sound quality. Music sounds very accurate and crisp, especially listening to tracks like Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black. Ankahee by Amit Bhattacharya from the movie Lootera showcases how detailed and rich the LinkBuds S can be. The sound quality holds up against that of other TWS in this price range. If you like bass-heavy music, the LinkBus S are not for you. It has great bass but I feel the LinkBuds S will be appreciated by people who like pleasant, warm sounds. The buds are also great for attending phone and video calls, which I do a lot due to the nature of my work.

A strip of LEDs turns orange when the charging is low and switches to green when the case is fully charged. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) A strip of LEDs turns orange when the charging is low and switches to green when the case is fully charged. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Noise Cancellation is not a ‘luxury’ anymore

I keep on hearing from fellow techie friends that active noise cancellation (ANC) shouldn’t be a parameter to judge how good or bad wireless earbuds are. I completely agree with them. ANC does not play any role in the audio quality of wireless buds; it’s more of an added feature which is becoming mainstream. Not everyone needs it but I definitely want ANC in my earbuds and I tell you why. There have been times when I have had to take interviews on the go and it happens a lot. Turning on ANC gives me the ability to block out noise and if I happen to be on the metro or walking in the office, I can confidently take calls without worrying too much about rushing to a quieter place. In my testing, I always found the Sony LinkBuds S to be pretty good at blocking out sound when I was on the platform waiting for the train, crossing the road, or just strolling in the park. But I can’t comment on how effective the ANC is on these compared to say Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 or Sony’s own WF-1000XM4s.

The mobile app shows the battery level of each earbud and the charging case. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The mobile app shows the battery level of each earbud and the charging case. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The app

Pairing the LinkBuds S to your iPhone (at least in my case) was easy. I downloaded the Sony Headphones Connection app from the App Store. The app is simple and precise, with an easy-to-understand user interface. The mobile app shows the battery level of each earbud and the charging case. The same app can also be used to update the firmware version of the buds and restore settings. Then the app also offers features like the ability to choose active noise cancellation, adaptive sound control, EQ customisation, and even Speak to Chat which I find useful when I am working from home. There’s also a new feature called “wear to play,” where the earbuds will immediately begin playing music as soon as you put them in. You will also find the 360-degree reality section in the app. But I did not test it since there are no streaming apps available in India that support the audio feature.

Advertisement

Should you buy Sony LinkBuds S?

The LinkBuds S are Sony’s attempt to create a market for mid-range truly wireless earbuds. There are very few options in this price range that come close to the LinkBuds S. They are ahead of the competition by a wide margin in terms of sound quality, active noise cancellation, and comfort. So while I had no complaints, it’s also true to say that the LinkBuds S aren’t at the same level as the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4. I like the Sony LinkBuds S for everyday use and as an exercise buddy. Overall, these are a great option for someone who needs excellent-sounding TWS but can’t quite justify the extra money for Sony WF-1000XM4.