Sony GTK-PG10 review: A party speaker that serves more than you want

India seems to be a big market for party speakers, given our love for weddings, festivals and all sorts of celebrations. And all mass audio companies have been tapping this space over the past few years. But party speakers have generally been large, often coming with rollers to help move them from one room to the other. Sony wants to change that with the GTK-PG10, it’s smallest party speakers till date.

The Sony GTK-PG10 is about the size of a large icebox and is not too heavy so that you can carry it around wherever the party is today. It also has a solid build and Sony has made it splash proof, just in case the party today is by the pool.

There is more. The GTK-PG10 houses two tweeters that open out like flaps. This means the speaker ends up with a top where you can maybe keep the drinks — yes, this has been thought through. There are even slots to keep the glasses in cases the party gets too eventful. I am not sure about the use case, I am sure Sony knows better. In fact, there is even a warning against people sitting on top of the speaker, so that is clearly a use case that has been noticed.

The audio quality is not much different even if you keep the tweeter ‘wings’ closed. The audio quality is overall good. It might not have the finesse required to interest audiophiles, but then this is aimed at the partying kind. All sorts of music I played on it, from loud Bollywood to subtle Carnatic classical and even Bhajans sounded good. And, of course, there is bass boost. This is a Sony speaker after all.

Being a party speaker it comes with additional fun functionalities. You have the option to change the key and make the music faster or slower. There is a Mic in option if it is Karaoke that will rock your party. You can adjust the level of the microphone audio, a very handy feature when the singing is not that great. The Sony Music Center and Fiestable app work to give you more controls here.

The GTK-PG10 comes with all sorts of source options. You can play music via Bluetooth, from an USB or just a line-in via an AUX cable. You can also listen to FM if the party vibes to Vividh Bharati. The USB port can be used to charge devices too. Very thoughtful.

The speaker works for up to 13 hours on a full charge. Which means you can easily take it for a day trip or picnic without the cable.

The GTK-PG10 comes across as a party speaker that has thought through everything and offers all options for its users. Also, it is not that expensive at Rs 19,990. In fact, this could be a good option for those looking for a good all-in-one option for the home, even without the parties. Maybe you can serve tea on top.