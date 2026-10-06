Sonos Play review: A premium portable speaker that sounds superb

A premium portable speaker with excellent sound and smart software, the Sonos Play suits buyers already invested in the ecosystem.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 35,999
Written by: Anuj Bhatia
9 min readSan FranciscoOct 6, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Sonos Play reviewThe Sonos Play sounds remarkably good for its compact size. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

If actors have their entourage, I have a backpack full of gadgets that I may or may not use on a work trip, but I like to lug them around anyway. These days, even security staff ask me what I would do with so many devices, and I simply smile.

In fact, when I was returning from San Francisco last week, a security staff member noticed the Sonos Play I had with me and asked me to play the late Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” on the speaker. I think the staff liked the Sonos Play.

I am sure you may be wondering why I carry a portable speaker with me. Well, I start my day listening to music and end it with music. Hotel rooms can get lonely at times, and music helps me feel happy and comforted. The Sonos Play is portable, but depending on where you put it, the sound it produces comes close to what you hear from home speakers.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

But of course, Sonos Play is a very different beast: designed to be mobile, but at the same time it can be part of your home entertainment system if you live within Sonos’ ecosystem. With a brand-new Sonos 27 operating system, a redone app and the Play portable speaker, they complement each other, and I tested them over several weeks.

Here’s my review of the Sonos Play.

What: Sonos Play | Price: Rs 35,999

Differentiated design

I’ve been a Sonos fan since the brand’s inception. The way it designs its speakers and audio products reminds me of Apple in the 2000s. Sonos avoids cheaply designed products and instead uses a design language that is part Japanese and part American, with fine detailing that also has a touch of European finesse.

Sonos Play review The portable speaker sits on its wireless charging base, but can be easily lifted and carried outdoors. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The Play follows the design of a compact bookshelf speaker. I could see how Sonos has taken bits and pieces from the Move 2 and the Era 100 and incorporated them into the Play. What I liked about the Sonos Play is that it has a rugged feel, but you wouldn’t immediately notice it. The speaker has heft; it’s dense, and you get the sense it’s built with premium internals.

At 1.3 kg, the Play isn’t featherlight, but I had no trouble travelling with it. However, after using the Play for weeks, I feel the speaker is designed for home use, an apartment balcony, or a friend’s place. The speaker has a minimalist design and clean looks, and it blends effortlessly wherever you put it, whether that’s a hotel room, bedroom, kitchen or living space. It’s like a luxury T-shirt with no visible logos: understated and a premium bespoke experience.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Sonos unveils new headphones, soundbar and brand new audio operating system

The oval-shaped speaker, which came in black for my review unit, is also available in white. It has a rubberised top with playback buttons, volume controls, and a button to activate a voice assistant. You can choose between Sonos’ own voice assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also has a dedicated Bluetooth button and a hardware microphone switch to turn the microphone on or off. A small LED cluster on top indicates the connection, battery, microphone, and mute status.

The Play is primarily a Wi-Fi-based speaker, but it also supports Bluetooth 5.3 for use away from home, allowing you to stream music from your phone or another device. The speaker has a large 35Wh battery that you can easily replace at home. It offers up to 24 hours of Bluetooth playback and easily lasts a full day of Wi-Fi listening at 65 per cent volume.

Sonos Play review The speaker has a large 35Wh battery that you can easily replace at home. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The portable speaker sits on its wireless charging base, but can be easily lifted and carried outdoors. No cables or setup hassles needed. Sadly, the USB-C power adapter isn’t, so you need to buy an 18W charger separately or greater USB-C power adaptor, which needs to be 45W to support fast charging. I used my iPhone charger, and it works, but you still need a dedicated charger just for the Play.

Ecosystem advantage and the brand new Sonos 27 OS

Perhaps the biggest advantage of getting the Play is its integration with the Sonos ecosystem. If you buy the Play, you can easily integrate it with the rest of your Sonos speakers and products. In my case, Sonos provided two Play units, which I grouped together just like other Sonos speakers for multi-room audio.

Story continues below this ad

With support for virtually any music streaming service, you can stream music over the internet and control playback through the Sonos app, Spotify Connect, or Apple AirPlay 2. You can also link two Play speakers together to create a stereo pair. And that’s exactly what I did. Everything changed the moment the second Play was up and running. It took me less than 10 minutes to set up the second Play and pair the speakers. More on the audio experience later.

Sonos Play review When I set up two Plays as a stereo pair, I was immediately impressed. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Beyond reviewing the Play, I was keen to test the new Sonos 27 operating system and the redesigned app. The app recently received a major redesign alongside the launch of the Sonos 27 audio operating system. Adding a speaker from the get-go is easy, with the app automatically detecting it. You can also add surround speakers and subwoofers through the app with just a few taps.

The app shows your entire Sonos system and, separately, your rooms. You can go into each room to add or remove speakers, and you can easily switch audio from one room to another, as long as the speakers support Sonos 27. What’s great about Sonos 27 is that it brings together your music services and controls, including Spotify, Apple Music, Bluetooth, AirPlay, voice commands, and AI assistance, under one operating system.

Sonos Play review In the future, the new operating system will allow users to create their own AI agents. (Screenshots: Sonos app)

It features Sonos Voice, which lets you ask Sonos for what you want using natural voice conversations. It also supports AI assistants such as Claude and Gemini to help you play music around your home and interact with your Sonos system. In the future, the new operating system will allow users to create their own AI agents.

Story continues below this ad

Sonos 27 is an interesting proposition if you already live within the Sonos ecosystem, much like many of us do within Apple’s ecosystem. It all comes down to how much you are willing to invest in Sonos products, because the more you add, the more you’ll see the advantages of Sonos 27.

Exceptional audio quality

The Sonos Play features three Class-H digital amplifiers, two angled tweeters, and a single mid-woofer for a balanced sound. It also supports automatic Trueplay tuning, which adjusts the EQ based on the room, while the Sonos app lets you manually tweak the bass, treble, and loudness.

Sonos Play review A small LED cluster on top indicates the connection, battery, microphone, and mute status. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

I spent most of my time testing the single unit of the Play, listening to music. It has that signature Sonos sound that I am familiar with, having reviewed almost every Sonos product over the past few years. But, frankly, there is no real sweet spot when it comes to the Play. What I think Sonos has nailed is that, no matter where you put the speaker in a room, you get the same sound everywhere.

I can’t explain how good music sounds on the Play, since it’s also very subjective. That said, the Play offers excellent tonal separation, well-defined mids, detailed highs, and punchy bass. Vocals sound impressive too, although I felt the speaker lacks deep bass.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | After Apple’s Beats and Sonos, Nothing launches high-end over-ear headphones

When I set up two Plays as a stereo pair (bringing the total cost to Rs 71,998), I was immediately impressed. Using two speakers in stereo is wonderful, and the improvement in sound quality was immediately noticeable. The Play already does a great job delivering clear sound from anywhere in the room, but two speakers in stereo added a ton of detail and depth that was missing from the mono output of a single Play.

Final verdict

The Sonos Play sounds remarkably good for its compact size, and it looks great on a shelf or countertop. But it certainly isn’t cheap. Sure, it may be one of the best-sounding portable speakers on the market, but it’s also smart and easy to use.

With Sonos 27, the new app, long software support and a replaceable battery, Sonos is certainly moving in the right direction. The Play comes close to being the perfect portable speaker, but it still lacks spatial audio support and Dolby Atmos.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments