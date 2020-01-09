Skullcandy Sesh Wireless review: Yet another budget option in the market

Skullcandy Sesh wireless review: Another budget option in the market, and here’s how they performed. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Skullcandy Sesh wireless review: Another budget option in the market, and here’s how they performed. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Truly wireless earbuds have exploded as a category thanks to the popularity of Apple’s AirPods, which currently dominate the segment. But not everyone can afford AirPods, and thankfully there are plenty of options in the market these days across a series of price points. The Skullcandy Sesh Wireless are another truly wireless stereo earbuds, priced under Rs 5,000 on Amazon India, though the MRP is Rs 5,999.

The case and the overall look of the Skullcandy Sesh reminded me of the Samsung Galaxy EarBuds. It is a more rectangular case, and chunky. The buds have an in-ear design, which resembles some of the existing options in the market. Skullcandy says these are durable with IP55 rating for sweat, water and dust resistance, which is good to see especially if you plan to use these in the gym on a regular basis.

The battery life promised is around 10 hours in total, three in each bud and seven additional hours in the case. In my use case, they would last around four hours if used continuously, which is not really possible unless you want your ears to hurt. Still with moderate usage you can go around a day or so with these, without charging the case.

Now, I am a dedicated AirPods user, so these Skullcandy wireless buds did take some getting used to, given the very different shape. I find the AirPods design a better fit for my ears. The Sesh reminded me of the Bose Sports wireless I have reviewed in the past, and with these I was never sure of the fit. I was always doubtful that the earbuds would come off, at least in one ear, and this did happen on multiple occasions.

Regarding, the audio performance, the one thing I can say for sure is that the Skullcandy Sesh buds are loud. In fact, the volume was just a little above the bare minimum when I used these, and I still couldn’t hear people calling out to me. I would not recommend wearing these in office, lest you want to anger your boss.

While the audio quality was punchy enough for my pop-songs, I noticed that when I increased the volume slightly, the audio was distinctly sharp. This was more noticeable in some songs. For instance, Lady Gaga’s vocals did sound jarring when I increased the volume, the guitar really sharp, which was not ideal.

It was a bit better with the Beatles at higher volumes. Even Punjabi music was slightly better at higher volumes. The audio profile is not too bad, given the price, provided you don’t keep the volume levels too high. At least that was my experience on iPhone, with which these connected easily.

The Earbuds come with a single press button. You can press the button to pause the music, a slightly longer press will move to the next track and even longer press will turn off the earbuds. What is not efficient with these is the connectivity. At times, one bud would not play the music and I would have to manually press the button on it to turn on the bud. Even while charging, I sometimes noticed that the red light, which indicated the bud was being charged, had not come on for one of these.

Another issue was with iPhone call hand-over. When I would accept a call, the iPhone showed the call was the Skullcandy Sesh, but I would not hear anything at all. In two or three seconds, the call was back on the phone, and I had to manually switch the call back to the Earbuds, which was annoying.

Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Verdict

The Skullcandy Sesh Wireless offer an acceptable performance when it comes to the audio, though the connectivity was patchy at times. The battery life is good. Plus these have some water or sweat-resistance as well, which is good to see. But other than that these don’t offer anything extra given that the market is flooded with several versions of ‘true’ wireless buds. These are retailing for under Rs 5,000 right now on Amazon, so for those looking to get wireless earbuds at a budget these can be an option to pick.

