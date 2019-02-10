Skullcandy Riff wireless headphones review: Bass and style in one package

We are well and truly in the era of the wireless headset. A good indication of this is the fact that Bluetooth headphones are no longer premium, not by any stretch of the imagination. There is something for everyone, at every price point.

Advertising

The Skullcandy Riff wireless headphone is for those who don’t want to compromise on style or audio quality, but without paying all that much. The Skullcandy Riff is not very different in terms of design. It has a plastic headband that can be adjusted to fit most heads and ear cups that can fold flat for easy stowage. However, the band is a bit too plasticky and I’m not sure if they can withstand wear and tear over a long period of time.

One thing I really liked about the headphones is how soft the ear cups were. They have a perforated surface which is very easy on the ears, maybe because they let some air in. However, with my spectacles, after a long listening session in a flight, I could feel some stress on my ears. The power and volume controls are under the right ear cup and easy to reach. The buttons are a bit hard and you don’t have to worry of accidental presses.

The audio profile of Skullcandy Riff wireless is rich. In fact, it has a pretty strong bass layer, not usually found in this price range. And this should excite a lot of users in India. I did enjoy listening to some new Malayalam numbers as wells my regular playlists on this one. I also binged on a few movies while travelling and the experience was good. However, in a flight, the headphones to miss noise cancelling.

Another unique aspect of the Skullcandy Riff is its fast-charging which gives about two hours of playback with 10 minutes plugged into a power source. With a full charge, the headphone gives over 12 hours.

Advertising

While making a call, the audio goes into an almost negative space. You feel this more when you switch from music to an incoming call. There is almost an echo from the other side, but not bad enough to affect your calling experience.

The Skullcandy Riff wireless is a decent headphone with good audio quality, design, and style. Yes, there are better wireless headphones out there, but at this price point, the Riff is not a bad bet.