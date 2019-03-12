SkullCandy Push wireless earbuds review: Good audio, unique design

SkullCandy has been pushing itself as a serious brand across all personal audio verticals for a few years now. Its latest is the SkullCandy Push wireless earbuds for those who like to cut the wires.

The SkullCandy Push has a design that is getting quite common in the segment with a largish charging dock. The design, though sticking to a pattern, is a bit unique. I tried to wear it the way I had worn the earlier one with a similar design and it felt that it would fall off any minute. Then I wore the EarPods a bit differently, almost pointing upwards, and everything was in place.

In this position the Push is a perfect fit and won’t budge even if you jog or engage in a workout session. The silicone fins are fixed and you can engage them in your earlobes to hold the earphones in place. There are LEDs to show if the EarPods are connecting.

As I mentioned the charging dock is on the larger side and feels a bit flimsy, especially its flap. However, despite the light feel it does have a battery of its own to charge the pods when needed. Anyway, the battery life is good on its own and will last you at least 10 hours of playback.

The audio quality of the SkullCandy Push is outstanding. I started by listening to a piece by Ravi Shankar and Yehudi Menuhin — yeah, that’s the kind of stuff I listen to while on my morning walks — and was blown away by the soulfulness of the audio. Its deep and touches a chord.

Next on the playlist was Blue Lotus by L Subramaniam and Jei Bing Chen. This only reinstated my belief that this was my kind of earphone. But then a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and an Adele too sound outwardly on the Push.

If there is one thing that generally puts me off about SkullCandy products it is the styling. Their Hell’s Angels-like stylesheet is a bit loud for me. The Push unit I reviewed was not loud when it comes to the colours, but it was still not my style.

Overall, the SkullCandy Push is a good wireless earbuds that stand out for their battery life and audio quality. If you like the styling, this will be a purchase you won’t regret.