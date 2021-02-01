Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds review: Good option for Rs 2,999

The market for affordable truly wireless earbuds is exploding right now, and the segment seems to be growing at a faster pace than expected. Although there are multiple brands to choose from, Skullcandy has a compelling range of truly wireless earbuds. Its latest Jib True Wireless Earbuds offer a base-heavy but balanced sound. At Rs 2999, the new truly wireless earbuds aren’t the best but they seem good enough for music listening and attending calls. Here is my take on the Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds price in India: Rs 2,999

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds review: What’s new?

Skullcandy lent me the Jib True Wireless Earbuds in a retro blue colour scheme. The combination of old school and modernity creates a vintage design that looks in some way retro. The earbuds don’t even remotely look like AirPods, as they don’t stick out from your ears. Initially, they did not fit me comfortably and securely but once I used a smaller sized silicone ear tip, the earbuds felt just right in my ears. But I must say they are not intended for running or intense workouts but should be good enough for walking. Just for your information, the wireless earbuds are rated IPX4 for basic water protection.

They feel well-built and are made of high-quality plastic. Even the case is made of hard plastic. It’s portable, and you can keep the case in your jeans’ pocket or bag.

The wireless earbuds do not have the touch controls, which I did not expect it to, given the buds cost only Rs 2999. Instead, they use physical controls. A single click on either can play/pause music or answer/end calls, and a triple-click turns on the phone’s voice assistant. A double-click on the left and light buds, meanwhile, turns the volume up and down.

What’s inside the box?

*Skullcandy Jib True Wireless headphones

*3x tip options

*Micro-USB charging cable

*Charging case

*Manuals

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds review: What’s good?

Their sound quality impressed me. Skullcandy is known for its bass-heavy headphones and earbuds, and these in-ear truly wireless earbuds are not different. Listening to tracks like kala chashma or Abhi toh party shuru hui hai, and you are convinced the earbuds have plenty of bass. In fact, they do an excellent job with virtually all music genres. When listening to “Love Again”, Dua Lipa’s magical voice shines and every instrument comes through much clarity.

(Image Credits: The Indian Express/Anuj Bhatia)

You can also use the earbuds independently, which is a nice feature to have. Speaking of pairing, I hadn’t had any trouble connecting the earbuds with my iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21+; the wireless earbuds rely on the Bluetooth connectivity, though the app support is missing.

These wireless earbuds don’t have any noise cancelling, but they did a fine job with background noise. I would say voice calling is above average. I had no trouble attending calls using the wireless earbuds and callers said they had no trouble listening to me.

Battery life is rated at up to six hours on a single charge, though the case will deliver additional 16 hours. They have a total battery life of 22 hours, to be precise. Don’t worry about the battery life, though it varies on the actual usage.

The Skullcandy Jib earbuds feel well-built and are made of high-quality plastic. (Image Credits: The Indian Express /Anuj Bhatia)

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds review: What’s not good?

While the buttons are responsive, the earbuds are designed in such a way that you have to apply pressure to use the control scheme. A little pressure you apply, say, when turning the phone’s voice assistant on, the buds’ tips slide further into your ears.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless Earbuds review: Should you buy them?

These wireless earbuds deliver great sound for the money, and that’s all that matters to me at the end. Sure, they are not perfect. They neither offer wireless charging or active noise cancelling, and I am okay with it. You obviously don’t get audio clarity of premium true wireless earbuds, but they are bass-heavy and good enough for attending calls. They are light and comfortable, offer great audio, battery life is excellent, and the earbuds don’t cost a fortune.