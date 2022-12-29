I tried Shidu’s portable voice amplifier, and here’s why it makes a useful gadget for teachers

At times, it becomes difficult for teachers to manage a class of 60 students and make sure their voice reaches out to those sitting on the last bench. It’s not surprising given the time teachers need to talk throughout the day and communicate with students in a noisy environment that their vocal cords are affected.

I recently came across a portable voice amplifier from Shidu and found it to be perfect for teachers. It’s a simple solution that amplifies their natural voice and is evenly distributed throughout the room.

Here is my review of the Shidu portable voice amplifier.

Shidu portable voice amplifier price in India (as reviewed): Rs 2590

What is a portable voice amplifier?

As the name suggests, a portable voice amplifier can magnify one’s voice. It looks like a small Bluetooth speaker that works by connecting a microphone. Voice amplifiers can be used by teachers, tour guides, ground staff at airports or instructors who want to give their vocal cords a rest. Think about a teacher who has a sore throat and cannot speak loudly. They can use a voice amplifier and take classes while still being audible.

The speaker definitely doesn't have an abundance of power, but it performs well for a speaker this size.

Compact and portable

For the most part, I couldn’t find anything to complain about, and this little voice amplifier feels extremely well-made. The device is compact and lightweight, which makes it perfect for clipping to the back of your belt or pocket. The strap on the back is convenient to hook to a bag strap or over a handle.

Buttons feel great and responsive to inputs, too. The TF (Micro SD) card & USB flash drive allows this device to support playing media on the device. Not only is this device a voice amplifier, but it also doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker. The device can certainly pack a punch for its size and remain relatively distortion-free.

Charging takes about 3 hours, which does feel long.

What it’s like to use

The portable voice amplifier worked great both indoors and outdoors. With a 10W output, the sound is enough to fill a classroom of 40 students but it will get drowned out in larger environments and pushing the volume limit past 80 per cent will degrade the quality of the output.

Charging this device is easy but requires between three to five hours to charge it fully. The portable voice amplifier’s battery can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The wired head-worn microphone is adjustable. You can comfortably adjust the distance between your mouth and the mic.

The wired head-worn microphone is adjustable.

Should you buy Shidu’s portable voice amplifier?

For teachers, a portable voice amplifier does make sense—something I found while reviewing this device. A voice amplifier can minimise the effects of vocal cord collisions that are common among educators.