Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review: Finally, earbuds for audiophiles

The cables have been cut and audio has been freed. This is the era of true wireless, where everything to do with good audio quality can be achieved without gold plated cables or heavy metal jacks. If Apple kicked off the earpod wave with its AirPods, Sennheiser is telling the world it has an audiophile version with its new Momentum True Wireless.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless price in India – Rs 24,990

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless captures your attention as soon as you open the box. This one comes in a fabric covered charging case, which is nothing like the plastic cases we have seen so far. Sennheiser has a history of using fabric and other such material well and the alcantara on the first Momentum earphones is a good example. Inside the case are the two Momentum earbuds with the Sennheiser logo shining on top of some serious chrome.

The earbuds are a bit larger than then usual ones because Sennheiser is using a 7mm driver inside to ensure the audio is top notch. But the earbuds fits perfectly, even without changing the silicone ear tips. They stayed there during my morning walks, which includes sporadic bursts of sprinting.

The chrome backs of the earbuds are touch sensitive and all your controls are there. You can tap to change songs, adjust volume, take a call or enable the transparent audio mode which makes you aware of the surroundings, with or without music. There is a bit of learning involved here and you will initially end up summoning Siri or the Google Assistant while trying to pause a song. But once you get the hang of it — after reading the manual well — life becomes quite easy.

Also, like the Apple AirPods the Momentum True Wireless also comes with natural pairing. Once the initial pairing is done it just connects every time you take the earbuds out of the charging case. And the song that you left at continues.

If users will pay a premium to own a Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless it will be because of its high-resolution audio quality. And this is where the German audio major has put its might. The large drivers give the audio depth you will not get in other earphones, especially the small wireless ones. There is a roomy feel about the audio the high, mids and low all have their space.

The bass touches your heart — like in the opening notes of Yeh Jo Desh from Swadesh. You can use the equaliser in the Smart Control app to get the audio setting just where you want it. I switched to something more acoustic and the experience was great again. The music is rich and you can hear more details than you expect too. Everything has a soul, be it the voice of the singer, the strum of Springsteen’s guitar or the Chaurasia’s flute.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless is not just about great music, it is also a good accessory for professionals to take calls. The mic cuts ambient noise and the other side hears clear vocals. Also, making and taking calls is as easy as tapping on the sides. I could also use Siri to initiate a call.

The battery lasts about 12 hours with the juice available in the charging case. So you can use this for a day and charge it overnight in case you are the type who has earbuds on all the time.

In my books, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless is the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to audio quality. Sennheiser has focused on what it does best and at the moment that is a clear USP for this product. Yes, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless costs much more than the AirPods or the Galaxy Buds, but then this is the only earbuds for audiophiles.