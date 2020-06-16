Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Noise cancelling meets top-end audio without wires

The earphones are larger than what the competitions have brought out, but still fit perfectly well in your ears. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The earphones are larger than what the competitions have brought out, but still fit perfectly well in your ears. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Last year, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphone was in my books the only challenger to the Apple AirPods, primarily because the audio quality was really top-notch and there were more features on offer. Now, Sennheiser has come launched its second edition of the wireless earphones and that is reasons for some serious excitement.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 looks almost like the last version. It comes in a fabric covered case that is both stylish and functional. The earphones are larger than what the competitions have brought out, but still fit perfectly well in your ears. And of course, you can change the silicone ear tips to something that is a better fit for your ear canal.

The earphones have metallic sides that are touch-sensitive. You can control all aspects of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 using a series of commands on these two surfaces. The challenge is just to remember what tap does what on which side. The left is mostly to navigate, while the right lets you change noise cancelling. You can also tap for the voice assistant. It took me a couple of days to get on top of this, but once you get the hang of this the taps come naturally.

Out for my daily walks in the sultry Delhi weather with a mask on for good measure, I realised one thing users will have to keep in mind while using the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. When you touch the earphones to keep them in place or just involuntarily, the touch panel records a command and either pauses the song or skips it. I had to constantly remind myself to keep my hands away from my ears.

For me, the best feature in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the noise cancelling. With work from home, I have increasingly become a fan of noise-cancelling as it helps me concentrate and cut out distracting noises in the house. This one offers active noise cancellation that can take away the hum of the fan and the constant drones of the road outside that are slowly, but surely, coming back to life as the lockdown eases. All you need to activate is three taps on the right earphone. Tap twice and you get the transparent mode, which will help you hear everything — I use this strategically to snoop in on what my eight-year-old is up to in his online classes.

I have always maintained that talking about the audio quality of a Sennheiser is futile, this is what the company stands for… the rest is all just to keep the customers happy. I have been using the earphones to explore world music on Apple Music and chanced on some beauties from Turkey. It was a pleasure listening to some compositions by Incesaz, which mixes classical Turkish music with modern sensibilities. You can feel each note with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, slowly transporting you to the shores of the Bosphorus. Closer home you enjoy the clarity of Swarthma’s new Mushkil Mein Jeena which has just vocals and a solitary guitar most of the time. Then there is the other extreme, the psychedelic feel of the Range Saari by Kavitha and Kanish Seth.

I could not stop, I kept exploring all through a Sunday afternoon and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 keeps taking me to new audio plains. Then I realised, I had to stop… I was working from home. If you need to fine-tune the audio profile to exactly how you like it, you will have to use the Sennheiser smart control app on the phone. The battery life will be in the region of 28 hours along with the 21 hours of juice in the charging case.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is also great for calls, though like other Sennheiser headphones in recent times the audio profile changes on calls. It becomes sharper and you feel like taking the call in a room. The audio quality is perfect on both sides. On Zoom calls just to be sure to go on mute if you are doing something else on the side, because everyone else on the call will hear that you are washing the dishes.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is at the moment right up there among the best truly wireless earphones you can invest in. Again the best competition to the AirPods Pro in my books. However, this too is an expensive buy so you better love your music unequivocally. Or make sure your office is pampering you with a nice dole for work from home accessories.

