Sennheiser Momentum Free review: A very unique audio profile

The Sennheiser Momentum has been at the very pinnacle of the headphone experience since it was launched. Every model that came after the first one has been able to carry the legacy forward. The latest is the Sennheiser Momentum Free which plays into the new trend of wireless earphones with a neckband design.

Sennheiser Momentum Free price in India: Rs 14,990

The Sennheiser Momentum Free has a simple neckband design with a cord that runs from one ear to the other. There are two small pods on both ends to housing the batteries as well as the controls. The earbuds have a metallic feel and a slightly curved design that makes them blends into your ears almost.

I felt the audio profile of the Sennheiser Momentum Free was a bit different, in a good sort of the way. The audio seemed more spatial and less in your ears. I could feel the music around me and not try to seek the attention of my eardrums with direct contact like other in-ear earphones do. The music was rich and soft at the same time. Nothing felt overpowering and I just loved it. I was also testing out some audio books during the period and felt that the Sennheiser Momentum Free had the perfect audio abilities for you to be able to listen to just one voice for long hours. It’s almost as if you are listening to someone in the room somewhere.

The music on Sennheiser Momentum is rich and soft at the same time.

The Sennheiser Momentum Free comes with calling too. I made a few long calls with the earphones. While the audio quality was good, I did not enjoy the experience as I was talking. The earphones were blocking all external sounds and I felt I was hearing a bit too much of myself for the conversation to sound natural. Maybe it’s my ears, but I felt the Sennheiser Momentum Free earphones kept feeling loose. I changed the tips a few times, but was still not entirely happy.

The Sennheiser Momentum Free is a really good option for those who want a luxurious earphone for their morning walks or conversations in the office. It offers an audio profile that is both unique and ideal. However, at Rs 14,990 this is not for everyone. There are other models in the market, even from Sennheiser, for those who don’t want to spend as much.

