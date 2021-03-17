Sennheiser IE 300 review: Purely for the purists

There are times when we progress too fast with technology. I realised this as I rediscovered my stash of audio cassettes, which literally have no play left in them. They are still one of my most coveted possessions, with so many sweet memories attached, but carrying music which is much more accessible in other formats these days.

I was confronted with a similar tech challenge this week, having to review a pair of wired earphones, something that is becoming a rarity these days. There are lots of wireless headphones that give you the wired option too, but not many that have only wires for connectivity.

So the Sennheiser IE 300 is clearly meant for the purist, the audiophile who does not want to compromise on anything. The company touts the ‘Made in Germany’ 7mm XWB transducer to justify why this is a special pair, one that can command a premium price and drool from the lovers of pure music.

The Sennheiser IE 300 has an in-ear design with adjustable ear hooks. This is the first pair of earphones in a long time that has not fit me out of the box. I had to spend some time sorting though the silicone and memory foam ear tips to find the perfect fit. And once I did, it made a world of difference.

Remember, this is clearly not a pair you will wear to the gym or for a jog, so don’t overthink this. Just find the one that fits the best, keeps out external noise, and settle down with your coffee to enjoy the music you love.

And love it you will, whatever flows through the IE 300. This is music that flows smooth, with no interference or noise being added by tech. Sennheiser is using gold-plated MMCX connectors and membrane foil to ensure the audio is as natural as it can be.

So when Eddie Barman is singing Dancing in the Dark, it is as if he’s in your living room, every word, every strum of the guitar and every note is just the way the artiste intended it to be enjoyed.

“This comes from higher… even if we are just dancing in the dark…”

When I play Fever, the cello is somewhere at back of my head and certainly not in my ear. The audio profile is so roomy and spaced out.

“You give me fever…”

This is the sort of earphones which will make you search for music files that rise up to the challenge of sounding good on a pair that leave no margin for error. I quickly moved on from a few over-compressed files I had on the phone and was craving for hi-fi music on Apple Music to satiate the range of these earphones.

It is not that you can’t enjoy more massy notes on the IE 300, it is just that you want to experience the best of what world music can offer when you know you have finally found the ear for it. The IE 300 is all about balance, ensuring that the earphones themselves don’t add elements to the music which the artists never thought of.

At a price of Rs 29,990, the IE 300 is not for everyone. It is not intended to be. This is clearly for those who have high-end music systems at home, or a Hi-Fi music player from which they can play a Spanish Harlem or Ain’t no Sunshine, as they lounge away a Sunday afternoon. If you play your music only from a phone and don’t better ways to source your music, this is certainly not for you. As for me, I love my high-music to be on comfy over the ear models.