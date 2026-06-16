Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus review: Closed-back corded headphones are perfect for broadcast and podcast professionals

Although the headphone buyer base is diverse, I find professional users particularly fascinating. They aren’t easily swayed by “studio quality” labels. I am talking about musicians, podcasters, mix engineers, video editors, and location recordists who rely on accuracy and attention to detail in sound. To be honest, I can’t imagine a sound engineer or mobile mixer reaching for AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. While both are excellent high-end consumer headphones, professionals are far more likely to choose something like the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus. Over the past few days, I have been using Sennheiser’s HD 480 Pro Plus, a pair of closed-back, wired headphones designed for professional users. They can be used throughout the entire audio production process, from composing and recording to mixing. Here’s my review.

What: Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus | Price: Rs 38,990

Light and comfortable to wear for longer listening sessions

The HD 480 Pro Plus headphones are designed as over-ear headphones. Weighing 272 grams, they sit comfortably on the ears, making them suitable for long listening sessions in a studio without causing fatigue. The weight is kept down by using mostly high-quality plastic, though the headband and earcup covers are made of metal. The underside of the headband is also fitted with soft padding for added comfort. I have used studio-grade headphones before, but these feel noticeably lighter.

I used the HD 480 Pro Plus on a flight from New York to New Delhi, and the experience was quite different from that of the heavier studio headphones I had used. They never felt too bulky, and the comfortable plush ear pads made them comfortable to wear, even during a long flight. However, unlike the AirPods Max, which have a premium design and build quality, the HD 480 Pro Plus looks and feels good but does not have the same luxurious appeal. I should also mention that the HD 480 Pro Plus does not fold flat. However, the carry bag that comes with it helps protect the device from day-to-day wear and tear.

The HD 480 Pro Plus are studio-quality headphones, not a gaming headset. They do not include spatial audio processing, a microphone, or wireless connectivity. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The HD 480 Pro Plus are studio-quality headphones, not a gaming headset. They do not include spatial audio processing, a microphone, or wireless connectivity. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Also Read | I spent my weekend testing the iOS 27 beta on the iPhone Air

Another thing worth mentioning is that the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus headphones are primarily designed for audio creation. This means they are completely passive and do not require a battery. The HD 480 Pro Plus rely entirely on a wired connection, with no onboard power required. The supplied 3-metre cable itself is detachable and tangle-resistant. A detachable cable means you can replace it if it wears out, without having to replace the entire pair of headphones. These headphones also support interchangeable cable connections for either earcup, with a small plastic cover used to block the port on the ear that is not being used. To be clear, the HD 480 Pro Plus uses a closed-back enclosure, which means the rear of each driver cup is sealed. That design choice makes a lot of sense for a pair of headphones primarily intended for studio use.

No app support, simple plug-and-play

There’s no app and no controls; you simply plug them into your source and get to using them. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express) There’s no app and no controls; you simply plug them into your source and get to using them. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express)

As I mentioned earlier, the HD 480 Pro Plus are unpowered headphones, which means there is no companion app to download or configure. Simply plug them into an audio source, and they are ready to use straight away.

There are also no inline controls on the cable—no play/pause button and no volume controls. There is no microphone either, which means these headphones are not designed for video calls, meetings, or voice communication. For a consumer-focused pair of headphones, this would likely be considered a design flaw. For studio headphones, however, this setup makes perfect sense. Features such as wear detection, ambient sound mode, and auto-pause can feel unnecessary on professional headphones, and it is easy to see why their omission is a deliberate design choice. It is therefore no surprise that the HD 480 Pro Plus does not support Bluetooth, is not wireless, and does not feature a USB-C connection. They are not designed for the wireless, mobile-first music listener. After all, the HD 480 Pro Plus is built to serve a very different purpose.

Sound amazing

Each earcup has its own dedicated 38mm driver, resulting in accurate, wide-range reproduction that makes listening to music a high-quality experience. Of course, you can use the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus to listen to music on a smartphone, just like you can with any other pair of headphones. That being said, it is primarily designed for audio engineers, as I have mentioned before. The sound you get from the HD 480 Pro Plus is balanced, creating a precise and immersive soundstage. It was a delight to listen to Have a Cigar by Pink Floyd. I spent hours listening to music, especially tracks from Elton John and The Beatles. No matter what music you listen to or what you tune in with, the HD 480 Pro Plus delivers a delightful experience.

Story continues below this ad

A lot of this comes down to the superb balance of frequencies, which is what makes these studio-grade headphones. They offer a wide frequency response range from 3 to 28,700 Hz (-10 dB), allowing for detailed and accurate sound reproduction. This is why one of the most important factors to consider when choosing the right headphones for studio recording is frequency response. While consumer headphones often boost bass frequencies and typically cover the standard 20 Hz–20,000 Hz range, professional studio headphones are designed for accuracy. They allow you to hear every detail in a mix, identify unwanted sounds, and create a more refined final track.

So, should you buy Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus ?

The cups swivel flat for easier storage on a surface, but the headphones do not fold down like some other models.(Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The cups swivel flat for easier storage on a surface, but the headphones do not fold down like some other models.(Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus is designed primarily for professionals such as podcast creators, video editors, audio engineers, and location recordists. I wouldn’t say these headphones are affordable, but they are also not excessively priced. They should be viewed as a long-term investment for those who need professional-grade headphones for live monitoring and prefer the isolation of a closed-back design for quieter listening sessions without sacrificing the level of detail and resolution that consumer headphones often cannot provide. If you already work in a setup that includes mixers and audio interfaces, the HD 480 Pro Plus is a great fit for you. However, if your primary source is a smartphone or tablet, these may not be the right headphones for your needs.