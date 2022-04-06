I tried Sennheiser CX Plus for running; here’s what I love (and hate) about these truly wireless earbuds

I am often asked by readers to suggest a pair of truly wireless earbuds that stay on while running or during a workout. I have used both the AirPods and Galaxy Buds, and while they are excellent for listening to music and attending calls, the earbuds don’t quite feel secure for running. In fact, I had bought a set of silicone tips that slip over the AirPods to stop them from falling out of my ears. But recently I tried Sennheiser CX Plus and surprisingly they stay in my ears, even when I am doing intense workouts or running. At Rs 14,990, the CX Plus offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and IPX4 rating but are they worth the cost? I have been using the Sennheiser CX Plus for a few days in various situations. Here is my review.

Some background on why I needed a break from my AirPods

I picked up the AirPods from Dubai airport way back in 2018. Ever since I bought them, they have been my go-to earbuds. In fact, I used them the most while attending calls during the pandemic. They also have been my running companion, despite having a not-so-great fit. All of that changed a few weeks ago – the right AirPod stopped working. Although I followed tutorials on how to fix this, it was not that successful.

Also, I feel the first-generation AirPods started to show their age. I have been facing battery problems and the lack of active noise cancellation (ANC) is a big bummer, given I use public transport for travel and need my peace of mind when I am on the Delhi Metro. So I gave up on AirPods.

Sennheiser CX Plus fit nicely in my ears

The first question that came to my mind when I first saw the CX Plus was “Can I run with them?” You may ask why I am stressing so much about running. I have tried many truly wireless earbuds and wasn’t impressed with the fit and comfort. Maybe it’s not a priority for you but I cannot use earbuds that seem to jump out of my ears when I am picking up the pace during my walks.

Available in a black and white finish, the CX Plus fill up your ears and fit snugly without the need for ear fins. Yes, they feel big when you are wearing them but eventually become comfortable. They are shaped like squarish ovals and contoured to stay in place. While some may not find this comfortable, it creates a tighter seal, which gives them a much better bass response and a more secure fit. Exactly the reason why I love wearing them. They also come with four different silicone ear tips in various sizes for a more customised fit. Most of the time they do stay in while running. I get very sweaty while I work out. Not even once have they fallen out of my ears during any workout or running.

They have also got an IPX4 rating for water resistance. This means the pair can withstand splashes of water, making it fine for intense workouts and running. The charging case is relatively compact, just like the AirPods Pro case but it will fit into most pockets easily.

In my week with the CX Plus, I only had to charge the buds twice after using them moderately. In my week with the CX Plus, I only had to charge the buds twice after using them moderately.

Okay…great fit but how do they sound?

The CX Plus sound surprisingly good; they are well balanced, clear and provide detailed stereo sound. What I liked about the CX Plus is that they are deep and rich in their sound profile. Sennheiser has struck a balance between the highs, mids and lows. The bass has been boosted a bit, making tracks deep and more impactful. No matter what genre of music you like to listen to, the CX Plus make sure every word is clear. After using these for a week, listening to podcasts and going through multiple calls, never once did the sound feel underwhelming.

The microphone is excellent for making calls. I could always hear what everyone on the other side was saying.

Sennheiser also offers EQ settings that provide additional options to improve the sound, especially when listening to podcasts and movies, but I never felt the need to tweak the settings.

Sennheiser’s app for Android and Sennheiser’s app for Android and iOS lets you update the firmware and change the settings. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Earbuds are easy to set up and control

The Sennheiser CX Plus are easy to set up; you don’t have to turn them on or off, just put them back in the case. And they automatically connect to the linked devices. They can be easily paired with Bluetooth. Sennheiser’s app for Android and iOS lets you update the firmware and change the settings. I connected these buds with my iPhone 13 mini and M1 MacBook Air. Mind you, there is no provision to connect the earbuds to multiple devices at once so the CX Plus can only connect to one device at a time. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2; plus, there’s support for AdtX and older Bluetooth codecs including AAC and SBC. A single tap on the left earpiece enables or disables transparent mode while a single tap on the right bud controls playback. A double-tap on the panel controls track navigation, while a triple tap on the right wakes up the phone’s voice assistant. You can, of course, customise these settings in the app as well.

I like the fit of the CX Plus. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) I like the fit of the CX Plus. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

ANC is effective but not at the level of AirPods Pro

A lot of people believe that active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode have something to do with audio quality. Well, noise cancellation listens for outside noise and counteracts the digital signal into your ear to block the external noise. The Active noise cancelling (ANC) feature does a fine job blocking out the low engine rumble of buses and background chatter of TV anchors shouting at the top of their voices but it’s not at the same level as the AirPods Pro.

Working from home requires more attention when you are taking an interview in the morning. Even if I close the door of my room, I always fear someone will knock the moment the call begins. In those situations, I use the ANC feature to shut the outside world completely. Transparency mode, on the other hand, works well. This feature lets you hear outside sounds while listening to music. I frequently use the transparency mode when I need to cross the road while returning from the park to my home in the morning and evening.

Battery life is impressive

Sennheiser claims battery life for the CX Plus at nine hours on a single charge without ANC and eight hours with ANC. The charging case provides a total of 24 hours of listening time, which is comparable to that of the AirPods Pro. In my week with the CX Plus, I only had to charge the buds twice after using them moderately. The case charges them while they are in, whether the case is plugged in or not. The case charges via USB-C, however, wireless charging is missing. An advantage of the AirPods Pro is their wireless charging capability, so if you own a wireless charging pad, you don’t have to plug in the charging case.

Sennheiser CX Plus review: To buy or not to buy?

It’s hard for me to find a major fault in the CX Plus. These earbuds perform well in every category – the sound quality is great for listening to music or talking on the phone, ANC and transparency modes are useful, and the battery life is excellent. For me, the CX Plus work because they fit better and stay in my ears. I love listening to music while running but wanted a pair of earbuds that don’t fall out of my sweaty ears. That to me is a reason to upgrade to the Sennheiser CX Plus. For others, there are some great truly wireless earbuds available on the market at a much cheaper price.