Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT review: In-ear bliss

Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT is the latest in-ear wireless earphone from the German audio major and seems aimed at those who lead an active lifestyle, but not at the cost of their love for music. The Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT sports a neckband design that is gaining currency across all price points now.

Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT has a simple design, which is not unique. It has two earplugs connected with a chord that runs around your back. One side of the chord has the remote pod with power and volume controls. The other side has the battery. The Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT pairs very easily with a long press of the power button. You hear audio notes to figure out what is happening with the controls.

I tried the Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT mostly during my morning walks. I did something bold though. Instead of my regular playlists, streaming either from the phone or the Apple Watch, I decided to listen to an audiobook, that too something really scary, Bob Woodward’s ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’. It is a different experience, listening to an audiobook, some something that does not have a medley of music to blunt the spoken word. However, the Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT has enough bass to make it easy of your ears.

I fact, instead the Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT keeps the spoken word in mind at a core level. It comes with noise cancelling for voice calls so that you hear the incoming voice very clearly. So this is a good option for those who have to take a lot of calls during the day.

The audio on the Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT is full-bodied and spacey. It does not feel like it’s aimed at your ear drums, and is more like a wrap around your ear.

Even without noise cancellation the music experience is great too. I tried it on a couple of flights and it keeps external noise out enough to let you listen to just the music and not the cacophony of sounds that haunt domestic flights in India. However, without the music you will not be able to keep anything out.

The audio on the Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT is full-bodied and spacey. It does not feel like it’s aimed at your ear drums, and is more like a wrap around your ear. This is good when you are talking about a in-ear earphone. I listened to my regular test list, as well as explored the new A R Rahman album ‘Chekka Chivantha vaanam’, which like other works of the maestro grows on you, sounding better every time you listen to it. The Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT was good for all music I tried on it, even at high volumes.

My only grouse, the right ear bud kept popping out with the default silicone tip. I had to shift to a larger one just to keep it in place. I rarely do this.

The Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT is a good, durable, in-ear wireless earphone for those who need to listen to music and take calls all day long. It is, however, a bit costly at Rs 7,490.

Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT price in India: Rs 7,490.

