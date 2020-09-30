Sennheiser CX 400BT review: Top notch audio quality, but more affordable

(Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

We are well and truly in the era of the truly wireless audio. Now, these devices are available across price points. At the very top of the spectrum would be the Sennheiser Momentum 2 truly wireless earphones with an audiophile quality sound profile and active noise cancellation. But then that is not a model everyone can afford and those are not features everyone needs. And this is why Sennheiser has launched the CX 400BT with audio quality that is as good, but maybe trimming on some of the other features to keep the price a bit lower.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT is a compact truly wireless set with a charging case that is easily held in your hands. Inside, the earpods are larger than some of the earphones we have seen in recent times. And there is a reason for this: the 7mm drivers Sennheiser has packed inside. But despite the size the CX 400BT fits perfectly in your ears and you can almost lock it inside by turning it in a bit. The fit is also capable of keeping out most of the ambient noise and to an extent makes up for the lack of active noise cancellation on the CX 400BT.

The earpods have a squarish flat surface on both side which you can use to control the CX 400BT and navigate your playlist. On the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you can customise what each tap controls or even switch off the touch controls. The app also gives you a great equaliser that lets you tune in the music just the way you want it to sound.

I have always said it pointless talking about the audio quality of a Sennheiser. There is no way this company is going to compromise on that. So while the CX 400BT’s audio is not as rich as the Momentum 2, it is still fabulous. The audio is balanced, packs punch when needed and has the depth that is signature Sennheiser.

I always listen to /Cherathukal/ from the movie /Kumbalangi Nights/ with each earphone I review so that have the context. With the CX 400BT the experience while listening to the opening strums of the guitar were similar to that of the Momentum 2, though maybe on a slightly smaller soundstage. The Momentum seems to have more roominess in someway.

I tried a lot of new songs on Apple Music as well as some favourites and the experience was something I would love to go back to. With the equaliser, I adjusted the music to make it sharper, just as I love it. Also, paired to the TV, I had a great time watching movies like Enola Holmes, an almost theatre-like experience since you can’t go anywhere near one these days. The call quality is good too, the other side also didn’t seem to have any complaints about the microphone.

The battery life is good and on a single charge you can manage up to 20 hours of playback and calls. Use it judiciously and there is opportunity to run this an entire work week on a full charge.

At a price of Rs 16,990, the Sennheiser CX 400BT is one of the best wireless earphones you can buy when it comes to sheer audio quality and convenience. The only point to ponder upon is whether you need to look at something with noise cancellation at a price point like this.

