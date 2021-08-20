Saregama Carvaan Music Bar review: A bar of nostalgia

Saregama Carvaan should have a special space in the gadget, and music, history of India as one product that revived the tradition of having music run the background in our homes. After the success of its Carvaan series which not comes in various sizes and caters to all sorts of genres and audiences, Saregama has gone big with the Carvaan Music Bar which you can yoke to your TV.

The Saregama Carvaan Music Bar is like any regular music bar and comes in two parts — a speaker bar and a sub-woofer. It can connect to any source using a variety of options and needs a cable to connect to the sub-woofer too.

The unique aspect of this music bar is the fact that it comes pre-loaded with 500 Hindi film songs. I was expecting more, given the size of this one and comparing it to the size of other Carvaan products. Anyway, it also has a built-in FM and Bluetooth pairing in case you run out of songs.

The Saregama Carvaan Music Bar is like any regular music bar. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express image)

In top of the bar, there are control buttons, primarily ways to change the source from which you are playing. One of these is the Saregama button, clicking which the preloaded mix of Rafi, Lata and Kishore start shuffling.

The audio quality is decent but nothing great. Compared to the transistor-like Carvaan devices this is a major upgrade, but the 120W speakers are made for bass and not really audiophile material. But then you are not paying for any audio bliss either. You are paying for a sound bad that can play all your music, loud.

When connecting to a TV, you have to see whether the audio quality of the TV is better. I had this soundbar or a high-end Sony TV with Dolby Atmos, which did not make much sense. But it was perfect for my old Toshiba with 30W speakers.

I did really enjoy the medley of songs and their quality. Since most of these numbers were not recorded for 2021 audio aesthetics you don’t feel anything amiss. This is what we are used to and the experience is very enjoyable like anything else to do with nostalgia.

The soundbar comes with a remote that lets you select between sources, adjust volume, bass and treble and toggle preset modes for TV viewing. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express Image)

But when I switched to streaming from my iPhone via Bluetooth the audio quality was surprisingly good. It is still bass-heavy and I had to use the remote to make it sharper with more treble and less bass. I didn’t really crack up the volume to full as that made the speaker a bit shrill as you would expect on something that is in this price range.

The remote lets you select between sources, adjust volume, bass and treble and toggle preset modes for TV viewing. However, it is not responsive as I would have wanted it to be and you have to press a bit before you hear the small beep of confirmation. Since the panel is on top of the bar, it is hard to see the status if you are sitting in a sofa in front of it. This is where I missed an LCD panel like on the Carvaan devices because you would like to know where you are. Anyway, there is some thrill in the unknown too.

The Saregama Carvaan Music Bar is a decent investment for those who are perpetually listening to Hindi film songs and would like to take their passion to the next level. Yes, there could have been more choice with the preloaded songs, but then Saregama has been given more choice than you would get with a regular soundbar at this price point.