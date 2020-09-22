SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe review: Versatile storage

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe review

There was a time when moving files between a laptop and smartphone was among the more frustrating things you could do. The levels of frustration went up a few notches if you were using an iPhone. But things have changed a lot over the past few years and the new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is a good example of this transition.

So what is the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe? Well, it is an external storage with a USB 3.1 Type A on one side and USB Type C on the other.

The ‘premium metal design’ means there is a metallic swivel cover that protects the side that is not in use. There is a key ring hole on one of the swivel cover so that you can carry this around easily and not lose it. In fact, losing it could be a factor as the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is quite small despite the 128GB storage inside.

The first thing I noticed about this device is how fast it is. On the USB 3.1, SanDisk claims it can move files as fast 150MB/second. In real life, this meant I could copy my entire backup for June, about 3GB into the drive from the MacBook Pro in a flash. I was actually waiting to stare at the progress bar for a few minutes. But nothing like that happened and the filed were copied even before I realized.

I could open the same file soon after on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, easily reading the files from the drive without even saving them on to the smartphone.

This is when I got a little bit over ambitious and decided to see if the files will open on the iPad Pro as well as it too has a USB Type C port. And I was pleasantly surprised. Though it took a tab it longer, the files read and opened just fine from the drive itself. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe showed up in the panel in the Files folder like it would on a Mac.

The only thing users need to keep in mind is that given the metallic design, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe does heat up a bit at times, especially when the computer it is plugged into is also warm. And when you try to run a video from the drive, it again feels a bit warm.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is a good option for those struggling with multiple devices and files that need to be opened across all of these all the time. At a price point of Rs 2,169 for 128GB, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is a good value money accessory for those with multiple devices.

