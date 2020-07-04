Samsung Tab S6 Lite review: The Android tab that just works

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be the perfect tablet for your child, who is figuring out online classes, but does not really need a full-fledged computer. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be the perfect tablet for your child, who is figuring out online classes, but does not really need a full-fledged computer. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

For long, the conversation around tablets has pivoted around the iPad. But that does not mean there are no options in Android. And Samsung keeps reminding this at regular intervals, like it is doing now with the Samsung Tab S6 lite, a 10.4-inch tablet with LTE connectivity.

Samsung Tab S6 Lite (LTE) price in India: Rs 31,999

Samsung Tab S6 Lite specs: 10.4-inch (1200 x 2000 pixels, 224 ppi density) TFT display | Exynos 9611 + Mali-G72 MP3 GPU | 64GB storage | 8MP rear + 5MP front camera | Android 10 | 467 g

Samsung Tab S6 Lite is a really thin slab of computing. And this was the first thing that caught my attention. It is as thin, or thick, as a regular smartphone and weighs light for a tablet this size. The design is also minimalist with just the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The home and back buttons are all virtual. There is a SIM slot on the left.

I used the tablet with a Logitech keyboard and it worked well as a computer, allowing me to type fast and even navigate with just then the keyboard.

When you switch on the tab, the brightness of the screen hits you. This is a WUXGA+ display, which means 2000 x 1200p resolution, a notch up from Full HD. And this shows on the very screen that you go to. This is a crystal clear display, as we have all come to expect from Samsung. And the aspect ratio offers a cinematic experience when watching content on apps like Netflix. However, it was hard to miss how on YouTube, the resolution would never show anything better than 480p. The audio quality is good enough for you to consume content without a headphone.

The Samsung Tab S6 Lite is powered by an octa-core Exynos processor that is capable of handling most tasks from gaming to photo editing. The device generally does not heat up when you are pushing it with multitasking or some heavy lifting. It is powerful enough for the AR Doodle app to work effortlessly, drawing on your face in realtime.

On the software side, the UI is very similar to what you would find on a Samsung Galaxy device and there are no tablet customisations, which was a bit of a disappointment. But the security customisations are good and keep your browsing experience secure. There is face recognition along with the regular Android suite of PIN and pattern protection, and it works really fast to unlock the screen.

At a time when we are looking for devices that suit the new use cases all of us are confronting pandemic times, the Samsung Tab S6 Lite for me is a good option for those looking to give a less complex computing device for children. I used the tablet with a Logitech keyboard and it worked well as a computer, allowing me to type fast and even navigate with just then the keyboard. There are other apps that help you integrate the tablet better into your workflow. In fact, the tablet comes pre-loaded with the Microsoft apps bundle, though you will still need a subscription.

The tablet comes pre-loaded with the Microsoft apps bundle, though you will still need a subscription.

The 5MP front camera is good enough for you to do a Zoom call from your living room without switching on the stadium lights. The 8MP rear camera is perfect for you to show others on the Zoom call something important. Yes, the lack of a stand in the box is a bit of a bother, but you can always find a dictionary to prop this upon. The battery can last a full day if you plan to shift your work here. There is stylus support for those who want to use this for more creative purposes.

Buy the Samsung Tab S6 Lite if you are looking for a tablet option to mix work and fun on the move. It could also be the perfect tablet for your child, who is figuring out online classes, but does not really need a full-fledged computer. Buy the LTE version only if that is a genuine use case for you, otherwise, the Wi-Fi version should be more than good. While there is competition from the iPad at this price point, there are very few Android rivals for what the Samsung Tab S6 Lite has to offer.

