Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B review: Great TV for 4K entertainment, gaming

Samsung’s QLED TV series is the flagship equivalent of Smart TVs. While these are on the pricier side, Samsung’s QLED TVs often incorporate the best of display tech along with software and hardware that is customised to the brim to give buyers the ultimate TV experience. The new Q95B that Samsung sent us for review is one of the newer models in the series that is thinner and better than its predecessors. We decided to try out the 55-inch model of the series and here’s what we think after using the TV for almost a month.

Samsung Neo QLED QN95B: What’s good?

The good aspects of the Samsung Neo QLED QN95B start with the design. This is nearly an all-screen experience with really thin bezels. There is a sleek look and feel to the TV from all angles. This gives it a flat look when it is mounted on walls, and even when it is on a tabletop, the Infinity One Design stand gives the TV a floating-in-the-air look.

The QN95B offers good picture quality with a lot of image output and sound modes, ideal for everything from sports to movies.

The TV’s main body itself has no bulky back or ports on it. Rather, you have what Samsung calls the OneConnect box, which is a separate smaller box that can either be mounted on the back of the stand (when in tabletop mode) or can be placed alongside your set-top box/gaming console or other accessories when the TV is wall-mounted. This allows all the cable clutter to be far away from the back or sides of the TV. This implementation gives a cleaner look while making cable-switching easier and is especially useful when wall-mounted.

Samsung has also thrown in a SolarCell remote, that needs no batteries and can charge using indoor lighting, although it still comes with a USB-C port on the bottom, which we guess is for emergencies. Thankfully, we never had to use it. There are also dedicated keys for popular OTT destinations like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Samsung’s own TV Plus app.

The display is fantastic. It can get very bright when you want it to, has punchy colours and a lot of software-based tweaks to allow you to tune the picture output to your liking. No complaints here. It is also a mini-LED TV, allowing for better contrast ratios which is something you will notice almost immediately.

The TV also comes with Samsung's solar-powered remote that doesn't use batteries.

This is complemented by features like 144Hz VRR (variable refresh rate) support, which makes the TV ideal for gaming with your PC or console. There are also features like Samsung TV Plus which let you access a growing list of live TV channels for free, requiring only a WiFi connection and no additional signup or subscription, as well as a Multi-View mode that lets you watch two video outputs together. While I didn’t use either a lot, it is good to have a plethora of use cases at your disposal given the price of this TV.

There are also a lot of options for sound, and the TV comes with multi-directional sound outputs on the rear that give the sound output a sense of direction when you are watching supported content. There are also neat features that let you take this to another level. For instance, if you have a Q-series soundbar to go with the TV, you can actually club the built-in speakers and the soundbar for a synchronised, richer experience, which is great if you are someone who is in the Samsung ecosystem.

Samsung Neo QLED QN95B: What’s not good?

There is not much the Samsung QN95B gets wrong for the premium experience it offers. However, there is a learning curve here especially if you are coming from one of the many other Android-based Smart TVs. Since Samsung uses its own operating system and the user interface is not similar to that of Android, you may initially struggle to find things like the App Store or to move around your favourite app icons on the homescreen.

The user interface can take a while to get used to, especially if you're coming from an Android TV interface.

Finding and installing new apps is a more tedious process in my opinion compared to the standard Android TV experience. My parents, who are not very tech-savvy, needed more time than usual to get used to some things here. However, these are not deal-breakers and should not be a problem with time.

Verdict: Is the Samsung Neo QLED QN95B for you?

Let’s address the elephant in the room – at Rs 2,54,900, the Samsung Neo QLED QN95B is not for everyone. The market for 4K TVs starts well under Rs 1 lakh these days, and even if you’re looking for something feature-packed with a high refresh rate and other features, options like the TCL C825 are available at less than half the price of this behemoth.

The TV also features a mini-LED panel that offers superior contrast levels almost on par with OLED TVs.

However, what the Samsung QLED series provides is something it is the best at in the segment, and that is the overall experience. From the excellent display to the features crammed throughout the software, from the battery-free remote to the focus on aesthetics and connectivity, the QN95B aces pretty much every area. You also get Samsung’s trusty reputation and service, which for instance covers a burn-free screen for 10 years from the date of purchase.

I’d say the Samsung QN95B QLED 4K TV is for those who want to spend the extra cash for a long-term, premium, compromise-free investment. This is an even sweeter deal if you can actually make the most of the features available here, like pairing the TV with a console, using a Samsung smartphone with Multi-View and more. If these use cases fit your needs, this is one of the best options to consider in the price. If you want something larger than 55 inches, there is also a 65-inch variant priced at Rs 3,49,900.