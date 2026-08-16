Can a foldable finally stop feeling like a compromise? Five answers about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Eight editions on, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra feels anything but a compromise. That could be why this refresh carries the Ultra sobriquet and not the new passport-size Fold, which I am sure will have some creases to be ironed out.

But frankly, the moment I saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, I was a bit disappointed. It was similar to the Fold 7, for which I had completed a one-year review just recently. Yes, these are tough times for smartphone makers given the supply chain pressures and customer expectations. Samsung has done something very intelligent here.

It has pushed what used to be its regular Fold one step up to a hero position, given that it already has hardware and specs that are pretty much the best you can expect on a foldable device at the moment. The new Fold 8 has slightly lower specs and a more affordable price point to improve its chances of adoption given the innovative form factor.

Now, this means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the more established of the foldables at the moment, at least from the Samsung stables. And this is exactly how I thought I would review the device. There is no point comparing it with the Fold 7; it is pretty much the same device with the upgrades you would expect with each calendar year.

So here are five questions you would want answered before considering the Fold 8 Ultra.

1. Does it feel like a normal phone when I’m not using the big screen?

This is an easy one to answer. I used the Fold 7 for a year like a normal phone, rarely unfolding it unless I wanted the larger screen for work or for consuming content. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is pretty much the same. The closed phone is comparable to any top-line Android, and this has been Samsung’s biggest achievement with its Fold.

It packs a 5000 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging that juices the device back up in about an hour. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) It packs a 5000 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging that juices the device back up in about an hour. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

One-handed use is comfortable, since this phone is no thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a cover on. That should no longer be a concern. The phone fits perfectly in your jeans or blazer pocket, and you don’t need to be extra careful with it the way you had to with the earlier Folds.

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To put it simply, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is like any top-end Android phone, but with the superpower to unfold and reveal a larger screen that makes it much more productive than its competition. This also makes it the perfect business phone, as I have said before.

2. When I unfold it, does the big screen genuinely change what I can do?

Yes, and I say this as someone who has for years done a lot of proper work on the phone. With the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, I can actually write long emails, with another window open on the side from where I am referencing points or just copying text. I found the new split keyboard layout perfect for typing on the larger screen. I also turn to the large screen for working on Google Sheets, as that is one workflow that is still tough to execute on a smartphone screen. No such issues on the Fold 8.

Ideally, multi-window multitasking should be why you unfold this phone. Now, with AI tools becoming such an important part of our lives, it adds so much ease to work — being able to reference topics in a movie or video even as you are watching it, without having to cycle screens. Samsung has done a smart thing by letting you summon Gemini or any other AI layer with a long press on the side button. This opens up many possibilities, like asking what’s on the screen or capturing an image that you want to convert into something else for your work.

With AI tools becoming such an important part of our lives, it adds so much ease to work. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) With AI tools becoming such an important part of our lives, it adds so much ease to work. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

For consuming content, the improved 2256 x 2504 pixel screen with 3000 nits brightness really makes a difference, especially when you are using it outdoors. The new anti-reflective coating also comes into play here, and you don’t have to change angles to remove the reflection of the light behind you.

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3. Have the traditional Fold compromises finally disappeared?

Yes, to a large extent. I was particularly happy with the 5000 mAh battery and how it has been managed on the phone, lasting a full day of work and play across both screens. The Super Fast Charging also juices the device back up in about an hour.

I found the new split keyboard layout perfect for typing on the larger screen. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) I found the new split keyboard layout perfect for typing on the larger screen. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The crease on the Fold 7 had almost vanished — remember, I have been using Folds since the first one — and it has been suppressed a bit more on the Fold 8 Ultra. It is certainly not going to get in the way. Frankly, I don’t think the crease will ever fully disappear… that might be contradictory to the laws of physics. What has really improved is how the phone is now a tad easier to open and close. And despite its slim disposition, it does not feel flimsy in any way.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5, the Fold 8 is a really powerful device that can drive the high-resolution large screen on which you might be trying to do multiple things at the same time. It also makes the on-device AI layer nippy, as it is ultimately all about the experience. For instance, it now takes seconds for the phone to remove an element from a photo you have captured on the three-camera setup of the Fold 8.

This is not a camera-first smartphone like the Galaxy S26 or the iPhone 17 Pro. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) This is not a camera-first smartphone like the Galaxy S26 or the iPhone 17 Pro. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The 200MP camera is what you would expect on a flagship Android device. The 30X zoom is really powerful, and the final images are clearer with less noise. For regular use, the camera is more than enough and can capture stunning low-light and natural-light images, as you would expect from a Samsung. And you can also fake the rest using some of the AI features.

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4. Can this actually replace both my phone and tablet?

I think so. It can do all the functions of a proper Android phone, as I have mentioned before. There are no compromises anymore. Maybe you might need to consider a different phone if your primary use case is a camera that lets you create content in many different ways. This is not a camera-first smartphone like the Galaxy S26 or the iPhone 17 Pro.

On flights, I see a lot of people consuming content on iPads and other tablets. There are others working on tablets to build presentations or take notes. All that work can easily be done here, albeit on a smaller screen. But this will always be a handheld tablet, not one propped up on a stand or attached to a keyboard.

Overview of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features and specifications. (Created using ChatGPT) Overview of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features and specifications. (Created using ChatGPT)

5. Would I choose this over Samsung’s best conventional phone?

Now, this depends fully on your requirements. If you want a full-fledged smartphone that can fold open into a larger screen, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the best choice in the market. Clearly, the Fold now makes no compromises when it comes to user experience, and that is the USP of this device.

The Fold Ultra is no longer the show-off phone; it has passed that duty on to newer devices in its line. It is the Android business phone that is functional and practical.