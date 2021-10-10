Samsung Galaxy M52 5G review: A mainstream smartphone, done right

Whenever I visit smartphone stores to observe people’s purchase behaviour, it’s common to see all of them ensure the phone has all the basics covered. Some buyers specifically tell the retailer what they look for in a phone, others give a rough overview of their requirements.

It’s kind of tricky to understand the psychology of a consumer and squeeze every possible feature in a phone while still keeping the price accessible to a broad consumer base. The new Galaxy M52 is a product that shows how the Galaxy M-series has evolved since its inception, yet it feels like a phone that belongs to today’s landscape. Maybe the idea was always to make it mainstream and bring the best possible features and value to consumers.

I used the Galaxy M52 for almost a week, and here’s my experience with a phone that I expect to be a popular device in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Samsung Galaxy M52 price in India: Rs 25,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy M52 review: Design and aesthetics

The Galaxy M52 has the DNA of previous-generation Galaxy M-series phones yet somehow it feels fresh to me. It’s available in either “Blazing Black” and “Ice Blue” and while the plastic back with pinstripes on it looks good, it quickly accumulates fingerprints and smudges.

The M52, not to be confused with the Galaxy A52, is a tall and slim phone. Coming at 7.4mm and 173 grams, it’s on the lighter side given the phone has a 6.7-inch screen. I don’t mind using a big phone but now that traveling is on a halt, I would rather prefer a small phone as I recently switched to a tablet for watching movies at home. That said, the Galaxy M52 fits nicely in my pocket, and isn’t uncomfortable to hold in my hands for a longer duration.

The right side of the Galaxy M52 has a volume rocker and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. On the bottom, you’ll find the USB-C port and mono speakers. The left side of the phone has the SIM/microSD slot. Two features missing from the Galaxy M52 are the 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP67 rating.

You get the option to manually switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) You get the option to manually switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M52 review: Display and audio

The Galaxy M52 is huge, with a screen size measuring 6.7-inch diagonally. This is an AMOLED 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate that dominates the front of the phone. Maybe you don’t like carrying a huge phone, but you cannot deny how good the display is on the Galaxy M52. It’s a gorgeous display with vivid colours and inky blacks. The display is bright enough and reading a news article or replying to a WhatsApp message won’t be an issue in direct sunlight.

While using the Galaxy M52, it felt as if I was using a mini-tablet. It’s great to have a device that fits in the pocket and is good for gaming and streaming content on the go. The high-refresh-rate display at this price is great. The refresh rate makes gaming and, in particular, scanning through your social media and web pages smooth. Meanwhile, onboard mono speakers are fine for watching YouTube videos but I terribly miss stereo speakers.

The Galaxy M52 is undoubtedly a fast phone. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Galaxy M52 is undoubtedly a fast phone. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Samsung Galaxy M52 review: Performance and battery

The Galaxy M52 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You can add up to 1TB of external storage with a microSD card. While using the phone, I did not face any issues while opening apps and swiping between screens. Everything happens smoothly, from editing a video to playing games such as Pokemon Unite and Dragonball Legends. The 120Hz screen on top of that really makes the experience of navigating the user interface smooth and snappy. Samsung’s One UI 3.1 software works well on Android 11, and I have no such complaints except that there are too many pre-loaded third-party apps. Facebook, Dailyhunt, PhonePe, Josh, Snapchat, Byju’s….the list goes on. There are also ads frequently popping up on the launch screen, which is annoying and frustrating.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery, which is more than enough for an average user. In fact, in my testing, the M52 lasted over 48 hours between charges. That means the phone lasts from two full days, propelling the Galaxy M52 5G into the coveted two-day battery club. It comes with a 15W charger in the box and supports 25W fast charging with an optional power adapter.

Samsung Galaxy M52 review: Camera

The triple-camera setup on the Galaxy M52 is familiar, featuring a 64MP main rear camera, complemented by 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro cameras. I won’t say you will be surprised by the pictures it is capable of taking but I must say the photo quality isn’t bad.

In daylight, I was able to capture shots with plenty of detail with good colours, and high dynamic range.

Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy M52 camera sample. (Image resized for web.) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The colours were oversaturated, and I wasn’t surprised. Some shots came really well, but I wasn’t too convinced with the portrait mode on the Galaxy M52 – it’s hit and miss. The ultra-wide lens works best with good lighting. The phone is also good at taking shots at night, but it does lose quality and adds some noise. The macro camera is average, to say the least. The 32MP selfie camera performs well, especially in day-light shots. In low-light, however, the picture quality is reduced drastically.

Samsung Galaxy M52 review: Should you buy it?

I like the Galaxy M52, and the reason is related to how Samsung is pushing high-end features to mid-range phones. From its 120Hz AMOLED screen, fast Snapdragon 778G processor to 5G connectivity, the Galaxy M52 does have many features to appeal to the masses. It looks great, and performs well above expectations. If scouting for a new phone, the Galaxy M52 is certainly worth a look.