Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Insanely long battery life, triple cameras for Rs 13,999

Choosing a smartphone with a big battery has its own pros and cons. Yes, you are getting a phone with phenomenal battery life because it serves a clear purpose. But to get a phone with a big battery, you also give up on the design and performance over a battery that lasts a long day. I know people who bought a phone with a big battery overlooking key features such as camera and performance.

Samsung’s new Galaxy M30s tries to change the perception of big battery phones by offering a solid experience that rival even premium smartphones. Starting at Rs 13,999, the Galaxy M30s gives the impression of a premium mid-range smartphone, thanks to an FHD+ display, triple rear-facing cameras, and Exynos 9611 processor. Of course, the phone’s claim to fame is the 6,000mAh battery (you also get a 15W fast charger in the box) that blows away the competition by miles.

I have been using the Samsung Galaxy M30s for the past few days, and here is my verdict.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specifications: 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display|Exynos 9611 octa-core processor| 4GB /6GB RAM| 64GB/128GB storage|microSD support|6000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging|Samsung OneUI based on Android Pie|triple rear-facing cameras (48MP+5MP+8MP)| 16MP front camera| USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy M30s price in India: Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM +64GB)/Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB)

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Design and display

The Galaxy M30s has a polycarbonate back over glass. That’s not a bad thing in my opinion. I appreciate Samsung’s decision, because this thing has a 6000mAh battery cell. Honestly, I don’t mind a phone with a plastic back. Look, the M30s is well-built and that’s all matters to me at the end of the day.

On the back, the phone has three cameras and the flash organised in a unique rectangle slot. My review unit came in the “Sapphire Blue” colour, which has a blue-green gradient finish. You can also get the phone in Opal Black and Pearl White.

Right in the middle is a fingerprint scanner – one that gets the job done. The volume rocker and power button are on the right-hand side of the device, and a combination of SIM and microSD card tray sits opposite. A Type-C USB sits at the bottom and so is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, the Galaxy M30s impressed me with the design. Thanks to a plastic back, I found the phone comfortable to hold and less slippery. And I am glad to see the M30s manages to maintain the right size (8.9mm) and weight (188g). It’s an impressive feat, because usually phones with the increased battery size weigh a lot more.

The phone also stands out as far as the display is concerned. It measures a 6.4-inches across the diagonal and has a resolution of Full HD Plus. And yes, Samsung uses an sAMOLED panel over the standard IPS LCD display. The 6.4-inch Infinity-U screen looks gorgeous. I read lengthy watch reviews of Hodinkee, played Sonic CD and watched multiple episodes of The Adventures of Tintin on Amazon Prime Video, and the M30s screen never disappoints.

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Performance and battery

Inside the Galaxy, M30s is Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor (built on a 10nm manufacturing process), which is backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. My review unit had 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

I will be honest with you. The Galaxy M30s is not as fast as the OnePlus 7 or Galaxy S10, but that’s expected from a mid-range smartphone. That said, the Galaxy M30s is still a fast and capable device. Apps and games are fairly quick to load. I believe the phone is perfectly fine for running games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9. I played Sonic CD and Asphalt 9 and both games ran without any glitch.

The speaker was loud enough for me and I was able to listen to the music when the room was filled with people. The call quality was pretty good.

Battery life is the highlight of the M30s. This phone is made to last for days. And yes, it does deliver. The phone’s 6000mAh battery lasted three days of heavy use, before the battery gave out. In normal use, I could see it comfortably lasting four days. Of course, the phone’s battery life may vary depending upon your usage. The phone also supports fast charging, and the supplied 15W charger will fill the battery in 60 odd minutes.

The Galaxy M30s ships with OneUI software, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. As promised, the user interface is simple to use and looks good. The OneUI is deeply customisable, something I liked about the software. The new OneUI is a big improvement, but it can’t beat the simplicity of OxygenOS that runs on OnePlus 7.

That said, while it’s nice to see what OneUI brings with it, updates continue to be a big issue on any Samsung smartphone. The Galaxy M30s still runs on Android Pie out of the box, when the latest Android 10 is just around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Camera

Now comes the interesting part. The mid-range Galaxy M30s comes with a triple camera setup on the back, and it’s as capable as any other rival smartphone in the similar price bracket. In a nutshell, you get a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view.

The phone’s camera performs well in good conditions and I was happy with its performance in the daytime. It captures plenty of details and the colours also look good. Surprisingly, it handles close-up and ultra-wide angle shots really well, given that’s sufficient light. But in dim lighting, the camera suffers.

The front camera is decent. Photos I captured with a 16MP front-facing camera was also good.

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Conclusion

I was expecting the Galaxy M30s to be a dull and boring device, but I was wrong. In fact, I enjoyed using the M30s. Performance is no issue on the phone, and the battery life is just amazing. The phone is fast, feels solid and well-built, and the screen looks simply gorgeous. For a change, I also liked the phone’s camera performance. What I didn’t like about the phone is a number of preloaded apps on the device. Otherwise, the M30s is a flawless device, considering how affordable the device is.