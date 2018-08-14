Samsung Galaxy J8 review: Good cameras, but lacks overall wow factor

Samsung Galaxy J8 is the new mid-range phone from the company. Here’s our review. Samsung Galaxy J8 is the new mid-range phone from the company. Here’s our review.

Samsung Galaxy J8 is another mid-range phone from the company, though the specifications are similar to some other devices that the company has launched in the recent months. The J8 is priced at Rs 18,990 and comes with the Infinity Display and dual-rear camera on board.

Like the Galaxy A6+, this one too is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It also sports a 16MP front camera. But how does it perform? Here’s our review of Samsung Galaxy J8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications: 6-inch HD+ Infinity Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor | 4GB RAM+64GB storage | 16MP+5MP rear camera and 16MP front camera | 3500 mAh battery | Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s Experience UI 9.0

Galaxy J8 price in India: Rs 18,990

Samsung Galaxy J8 review: What’s good?

On the design front, Galaxy J8 might not wow, but it is a sturdy phone and at least one is not worried that this will slip from your hands. But yes, one look at the Galaxy J8 and it might remind you of previous Samsung phones. It has a polycarbonate body, which doesn’t quite match the price that Samsung is charging.

Coming to the 6-inch Infinity Display, this is good to use, but the HD+ resolution is disappointing at this price. While watching videos is not so bad given that this is an SAMOLED display with accurate colour reproduction, a sharper screen would have made a lot of difference.

The overall design of the phone is compact though, and it is not too bulky.

Galaxy J8 sports a 6-inch HD+ resolution display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy J8 sports a 6-inch HD+ resolution display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy J8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone works fine with gaming, handling multiple apps, for social media consumption. But yes, there’s a noticeable lag when you run games like Asphalt 8. More on that later.

Samsung has introduced a dual 16MP+5MP combination at the back and a 16MP front camera. The live focus feature or Portrait mode does deliver some good photos. Colour reproduction is mostly accurate, though the low-light performance on this is not the best.

The 16MP selfie camera should keep selfie addicts happy. Both the front and rear camera manage to capture ample detail in shots, which is good to see at the price. Overall the photos taken are appealing, and the colours are vibrant.

Galaxy J8 camera sample Galaxy J8 camera sample

Galaxy J8 camera sample Galaxy J8 camera sample

Galaxy J8 camera sample in Portrait mode. Galaxy J8 camera sample in Portrait mode.

Battery is one of the highlights of this phone. It has a 3500 mAh battery, which scores 9 hours plus on PC Mark test, and should easily last a day. I found that I did not have to charge the phone everyday, even with moderate to heavy usage. However, keep aside more than two hours for charging.

It also runs Android 8.0 Oreo, which is good to see on the newer Samsung phones. The phone also has a Face Recognition feature, which works well in most situations. The phone also packs a fingerprint scanner at the back, which is quick to unlock the phone.

Galaxy J8 does well on the battery front, though performance wise, this is is not the fastest phone. Galaxy J8 does well on the battery front, though performance wise, this is is not the fastest phone.

Samsung Galaxy J8 review: What’s not so good?

The design of the phone might be more practical, than says glass and metal phone, but J8 does seem outdated next to the competition in terms of looks. The HD display resolution for the price is also not acceptable as Full HD+ is now common on most phones above Rs 10,000.

When it comes to performance, Galaxy J8 scores around 70,000, which is not so great considering the price of the phone. Plus there was lag in the phone when there was a flood of notifications. Honestly if you want more power on your phone, the J8 might not live up to that expectation.

Again like in other Samsung phones, I feel the Selfie Portrait mode needs some work to figure out the edges properly. At times my glasses would be blurred as well. The camera does tend to make colours like red, pinks appear sharper, which is not always the best effect.

Galaxy J8 review: Verdict

Samsung Galaxy J8 has good battery life and the overall camera performance is above average. The performance is okay though, and this is not the best choice for those who want more on the gaming front. The HD+ resolution display is a big letdown at this price. Consider the Galaxy J8, if you want a good dual-rear camera for under Rs 20,000. But for more performance, the market has other options at lower prices.

