Samsung Galaxy J4+ Review: Good battery, camera are the highlights

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy J4+ in India at a price tag of Rs 10,990. It will go on sale starting September 25 via both online and offline channels across the country. The company will be pitting the Galaxy J4+ against smartphones like the Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 2, Honor 9N to name a few. Here is our review of the Galaxy J4+.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ specifications: 6-inch HD+ 1480 x 720 resolution display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor | 2GB RAM +32GB internal storage | expandable memory via dedicated microSD card slot | 13MP primary camera | 5MP secondary camera | 3,300mAh battery | Android 8.1 Oreo

Samsung Galaxy J4+ price in India: Rs 10,999 (2GB RAM +32GB internal storage)

Samsung Galaxy J4+ review: What’s good?

The Galaxy J4+ is easy to hold and operate, despite its massive screen size of 6-inches. It is lightweight and due to the plastic build does have good grip to keep the device from falling during daily usage. In a budget phone, the practical design makes more sense, though aesthetics might not be as premium as on other devices.

Galaxy J4+ sports a 6-inch HD+ Infinity display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The display has good brightness levels, and is legible even under direct sunlight. Nor does the display hurt your eyes while using in the dark at minimum brightness.

The auto-brightness feature is spot on, and there is no need for users to manually keep shifting the brightness of the device. However it is disappointing that the smartphone manufacturer went with an IPS LCD display panel, instead of a Super AMOLED panel on this device unlike the earlier Galaxy J4.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ features a 13MP primary camera on the back paired with a f/1.9 aperture and a LED flash. The camera performs pretty well and holds together in most situations, whether it be in very good light or moderate light. There is a bit of detail loss and noise in low light situations. However, at this price point, it is acceptable.

Battery performance is one of the things that concern users the most, especially in this price bracket. Galaxy J4+ is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and delivers on the performance. This device on heavy usage would easily last for a day with still some juice left, before I put it to charge every night.

My usage included gaming, calls, social media on a regular day. Battery management on this device is very good, and you will not end complaining about that if it is one of your main concerns.

The device is able to handle daily tasks like making calls, keeping up on social media, replying to emails quite well thanks to its Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. However, when it came to gaming, there were quite noticeable lags and stutters during the session.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ review: What’s not so good?

Samsung Galaxy J4+ looks stunning at first, it seems as if the company had put a lot of time into carving this smartphone. However, when you get the smartphone in your hand, the plastic body feels extremely cheap.

When it comes to gaming, do not expect much from this device. Playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile was a bit of a headache on the device, even on lowest possible settings. So if you are looking for a device to game well, at this price we would recommend looking elsewhere.

Though the device has a good back camera, the 5MP front camera does not perform so well. There is a loss of detail in well-lit shots and the colour reproduction is inaccurate. In low light conditions, the front camera performs even worse. Low light images are often washed out and lack details.

Face Unlock technology has come a long way since being introduced. But this still has a long way to go, and this particular feature was a hit and miss on the Galaxy J4+. I prefer securing my smartphones with a conventional password and fingerprint.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ review: Verdict

Samsung Galaxy J4+ has a good battery and primary camera performance. However, that is where the best features of this device end. Performance is okay, but, if you are looking to do some serious gaming, there are better devices in the market you can get. Samsung will have a tough time competing with other smartphones like the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro given the price tag, and the gaming performance.

